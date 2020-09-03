More Health:

September 03, 2020

Sleep experts: Abolishing daylight saving time will benefit public health

American Academy of Sleep Medicine pushes for a permanent standard time

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sleep
daylight saving time Sonja Langford/Unsplash.com

Daylight saving time proponents argue that it extends sunlight hours and reduces energy costs. The practice dates back to the 19th century.

Many people enjoy the extended sunlight that daylight saving time provides each summer, when the sun doesn't set until after 8 p.m.

But sleep experts say seasonal time changes disrupt the rhythms of the body's internal clock, posing a risk to public health and safety. 

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine wants a permanent standard time implemented in place of daylight saving time, arguing it would more closely align with the body's circadian rhythm.

In a paper published last week in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the organization wrote that "an abundance of accumulated evidence indicates that the acute transition from standard time to daylight saving time incurs significant public health and safety risks."

Seasonal time changes increase the risk of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, motor vehicle crashes, strokes and hospital admissions, the sleep experts wrote. They also can increase production of inflammatory markers, one of the body's stress responses, the sleep experts said.

"Permanent, year-round standard time is the best choice to most closely match our circadian sleep-wake cycle," said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, the study’s lead author. "Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body’s natural rhythm."

Proponents of daylight saving times have argued that it benefits society by extending sunlight hours and reducing energy costs. The practice started in the 19th century and became widely accepted by 1966.

The experts acknowledged that the chronic effects of staying in daylight saving time year-round have not been well-studied. But they pointed to several studies detailing the adverse impacts of seasonal time changes.

A study published in Current Biology in January found that fatal car crashes rose by as much as 6% during the March "spring forward" period, when Americans lose one hour of sleep. Eliminating daylight saving time could have prevented more than 600 fatal crashes in a 22-year period, the study found.

Additional research published in April found an 18% jump in adverse medical events connected to human error in the first week of daylight saving time.

"There is ample evidence of the negative, short-term consequences of the annual change to daylight saving time in the spring," AASM President Dr. Kannan Ramar said. "Because the adoption of permanent standard time would be beneficial for public health and safety, the AASM will be advocating at the federal level for this legislative change."

A pair of surveys conducted by the AASM shows some public support for their cause.

A July survey of more than 2,000 adults found that 63% favored eliminating seasonal time changes in favor of a fixed, year-round clock. Only 11% opposed it. 

Additionally, a 2019 survey found that 55% of adults felt extremely or somewhat tired after the spring change to daylight saving time.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sleep Philadelphia Studies Daylight Saving Time Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Villanova's Jay Wright won't be the next Sixers head coach
Jay-Wright_052220_usat

Septa

SEPTA sets date to phase out paper ticket sales on Regional Rail
SEPTA Paper Tickets

Health News

Trump administration, CDC urge states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov. 1
CDC Vaccine November

Opinion

Eytan Shander: The Eagles aren't doing Carson Wentz any favors heading into 2020 season
60922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

2020 Election

Kevin Hart will host 'VOMO: Vote or Miss Out' comedy special on ABC
Kevin Hart vote election

Festivals

Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup
Environmental Film Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved