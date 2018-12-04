Del Frisco's Grille opens in Center City with charity half-priced menu

Center City staple Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse now has a cousin a few blocks away on South Broad Street.

Del Frisco's Grille, a more casual complement to the decade-old Chestnut Street restaurant, opened Tuesday afternoon with the first of five half-priced menu days dedicated to charitable causes.

The new bar and grill at Broad and Locust streets covers 7,260 square feet and seats more than 250 guests, with private dining for groups up to 36 people. It's the Texas-based company's 25th location in the United States.

Guests who dine at the restaurant between this Tuesday and Thursday or this Saturday and Sunday will pay half-price on all food items. whose The menu features a modern mix of American classics from hand-cut steaks and freshly caught seafood to apps including cheesesteak eggrolls and artichoke beignets.

All proceeds will go to the following organizations:

Lunch will be served these on these days from 11: 45 a.m. 2:45 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m.-9:45 p.m.