More Culture:

December 04, 2018

Del Frisco's Grille opens in Center City with charity half-priced menu

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
080617_Delfriscossteak Del Frisco's Grill/Facebook

Prime New York Strip at Del Frisco's Grille in Fort Worth, Texas.

Center City staple Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse now has a cousin a few blocks away on South Broad Street.

Del Frisco's Grille, a more casual complement to the decade-old Chestnut Street restaurant, opened Tuesday afternoon with the first of five half-priced menu days dedicated to charitable causes.

The new bar and grill at Broad and Locust streets covers 7,260 square feet and seats more than 250 guests, with private dining for groups up to 36 people. It's the Texas-based company's 25th location in the United States.

Guests who dine at the restaurant between this Tuesday and Thursday or this Saturday and Sunday will pay half-price on all food items. whose The menu features a modern mix of American classics from hand-cut steaks and freshly caught seafood to apps including cheesesteak eggrolls and artichoke beignets.

All proceeds will go to the following organizations:

Tuesday, Dec. 4: The Attic Youth Center
Wednesday, Dec. 5: Veterans Multi-Service Center
Thursday, Dec. 6: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Saturday, Dec. 8: The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation
Sunday, Dec. 9: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Lunch will be served these on these days from 11: 45 a.m. 2:45 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Center City Charity Deals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles playoff scenarios: How can they win the NFC East? Earn Wild Card berth?
1203_Carson_Wentz_USAT

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved