South Street staple Jon's Bar & Grille shuts its doors after 37 years

Another storied spot on the Queen Village end of South Street is no more with the closure of Jon's Bar & Grille, which opened its doors in 1981.



The business at 3rd and South is best known for its expansive rooftop deck and quirky homage to the Larry Fine of the Three Stooges, who was born in 1902 at 606 S. 3rd St., literally just around the corner from the restaurant at 300 South Street.