More Culture:

November 06, 2018

South Street staple Jon's Bar & Grille shuts its doors after 37 years

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Closures
jons bar 3 stooges Google Maps/Google

Jon's Bar & Grille, at 300 South St., houses the address where Larry Fine of the Three Stooges was born.

Another storied spot on the Queen Village end of South Street is no more with the closure of Jon's Bar & Grille, which opened its doors in 1981.

The business at 3rd and South is best known for its expansive rooftop deck and quirky homage to the Larry Fine of the Three Stooges, who was born in 1902 at 606 S. 3rd St., literally just around the corner from the restaurant at 300 South Street. 

RELATED: George's Sandwich Shop, around since WWII, reopens in Italian Market

Among the bar's decor dedicated to Fine is a mural and a sign outdoors identifying itself as the "birthplace of Larry Fine." The bar's menu focused on craft beer and cheesesteaks, among other casual fare.

The closure of Jon's comes about a year after Bridget Foy's, another long-running staple of the corridor, closed after a massive fire. Bridget Foy's, which opened 40 years ago this year, continues to undergo renovations with the hope of reopening in 2019.

The owners of Jon's reportedly put the space up for sale last summer for $2.5 million, which includes the business and liquor license, as well as the building.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Closures Philadelphia South Street Bars Queen Village

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10
110618DougPederson

Investigations

Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly
11052018_KnorrTacony_GM

Elections

2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms
11012018_MacArthur_Kim.jpg

Sixers

Sources: No underlying health concern for Markelle Fultz despite Drew Hanlen tweet
102318-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Lifestyle

CoverGirl cosmetics becomes largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free
CoverGirl

Health News

'Broken heart syndrome' is a real thing — and it can quickly turn deadly, according to new study
broken-heart-syndrome-deadly-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.