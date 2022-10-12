Court temporarily halts closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Crozer Health will not be able to move forward with the imminent closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital after a judge temporarily halted the plan on Tuesday.

The four-hospital health system in Delaware County had announced last month that it would close the emergency department at the Drexel Hill facility within 60 days. DCMH would become a behavioral health inpatient center next year as part of a larger restructuring, including the transition of Springfield Hospital into an ambulatory surgery with the possible closure of its emergency department as well.

Both the county and the non-profit Foundation of Delaware County had filed a petition to stop Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, from shutting down DCMH. The court ruling on Tuesday prevents the changes from moving forward until the case has been further reviewed and the parties have met to discuss the future of the hospital.

Last week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro had voiced support for the non-profit's effort to stop the closure of DCMH. When Prospect Medical Holdings purchased the Crozer-Keystone Health System in 2016, it was supposed to keep DCMH open for at least 10 years unless the Foundation for Delaware County consented to shutting it down in advance, the attorney general's office said.

The restructuring plan Crozer Health announced in September did not meet that commitment.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have access to affordable healthcare,” Shapiro said. “My office will do everything within our power to force Prospect to live up to the commitments they made to Delaware County residents and to protect access to care for all Pennsylvanians.”

Crozer Health has about 4,000 employees working across its system, which also includes the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, in addition to DCMH and Springfield Hospital.

The health system has struggled financially for years, but faced additional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including staff shortages, executive layoffs and suspended operations.

Earlier this year, Crozer had signed a letter of intent with Delaware's ChristianaCare to bring the four Pennsylvania hospitals into the fold of the private, nonprofit system. That deal was abandoned in August and Crozer said it would still plan a return to nonprofit status.

The problems with Crozer have driven a push by lawmakers in Delaware County to eliminate for-profit health care systems in Pennsylvania. Prospect Medical Holdings was the subject of a ProPublica investigation in 2020 that found the company's previous owners — Leonard Green & Partners — had siphoned money from the business before selling it in 2019. That decision left many of its hospitals in dire financial straits.

Members of the Delaware County community impacted by the possible closure of DCMH are encouraged to share their concerns by contacting the Charitable Trusts and Organizations section of the Office of Attorney General. Feedback can be given by phone at (717) 783-2853, by email at charities@attorneygeneral.gov or by filing a complaint online.