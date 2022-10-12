More Health:

October 12, 2022

Court temporarily halts closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Crozer Health had planned to shut the facility down as part of a restructuring

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
DCMH Crozer Health StreetView/Google Maps

Crozer Health's plan to temporarily close Delaware County Memorial Hospital was temporarily blocked by judge, who sided with the county and the non-profit Foundation of Delaware County in their petition to freeze the plan.

Crozer Health will not be able to move forward with the imminent closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital after a judge temporarily halted the plan on Tuesday.

The four-hospital health system in Delaware County had announced last month that it would close the emergency department at the Drexel Hill facility within 60 days. DCMH would become a behavioral health inpatient center next year as part of a larger restructuring, including the transition of Springfield Hospital into an ambulatory surgery with the possible closure of its emergency department as well. 

Both the county and the non-profit Foundation of Delaware County had filed a petition to stop Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, from shutting down DCMH. The court ruling on Tuesday prevents the changes from moving forward until the case has been further reviewed and the parties have met to discuss the future of the hospital.

Last week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro had voiced support for the non-profit's effort to stop the closure of DCMH. When Prospect Medical Holdings purchased the Crozer-Keystone Health System in 2016, it was supposed to keep DCMH open for at least 10 years unless the Foundation for Delaware County consented to shutting it down in advance, the attorney general's office said.

The restructuring plan Crozer Health announced in September did not meet that commitment.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have access to affordable healthcare,” Shapiro said. “My office will do everything within our power to force Prospect to live up to the commitments they made to Delaware County residents and to protect access to care for all Pennsylvanians.”

Crozer Health has about 4,000 employees working across its system, which also includes the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, in addition to DCMH and Springfield Hospital.

The health system has struggled financially for years, but faced additional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including staff shortages, executive layoffs and suspended operations.

Earlier this year, Crozer had signed a letter of intent with Delaware's ChristianaCare to bring the four Pennsylvania hospitals into the fold of the private, nonprofit system. That deal was abandoned in August and Crozer said it would still plan a return to nonprofit status.

The problems with Crozer have driven a push by lawmakers in Delaware County to eliminate for-profit health care systems in Pennsylvania. Prospect Medical Holdings was the subject of a ProPublica investigation in 2020 that found the company's previous owners — Leonard Green & Partners — had siphoned money from the business before selling it in 2019. That decision left many of its hospitals in dire financial straits.

Members of the Delaware County community impacted by the possible closure of DCMH are encouraged to share their concerns by contacting the Charitable Trusts and Organizations section of the Office of Attorney General. Feedback can be given by phone at (717) 783-2853, by email at charities@attorneygeneral.gov or by filing a complaint online.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Drexel Hill Delaware County

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Fetterman's I-95 billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan are the latest barbs in a Senate race that's hit peak absurdity
Fetterman Oz Eagles Cowboys

Entertainment

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Healthy Eating

Eating an earlier dinner can do wonders for your health, research shows
Time-restricted eating

Eagles

Offensive line depth keeps Eagles afloat against Cardinals
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese99.jpg

Social Media

Comedian has beer can thrown at her by heckler at Jersey Shore club – so she chugged it
Ariel Elias Comedy

Festivals

Take your kids trick-or-treating and sip autumnal cocktails during East Passyunk's fall festival
Fall Fest East Passyunk

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved