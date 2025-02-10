Delco man allegedly started fight and stabbed man during celebration of Eagles' Super Bowl win

A Delaware County man allegedly started a fight with a group of people celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in Prospect Park on Sunday night and stabbed one man in the head, police said Monday.

After Sunday's game, Prospect Park police were called to Fifth and Madison avenues for a report of a person who had been injured during a fight, the Delaware County Daily Times reported. Witnesses told investigators that a man had driven by them in a Cadillac Escalade and shouted obscenities and threats at them.

MORE: Eagles fans partied in the streets of Center City following Super Bowl win

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jeffrey Zimmerman, of the Holmes section of Ridley Township, allegedly sped off after the initial exchange of words and parked his car nearby. Zimmerman allegedly walked back toward the group of celebrating Eagles fans with his hands buried in his pockets.

When the group told Zimmerman to show his hands, he allegedly grabbed a man by the shirt collar and started fighting with him. The other man tried to defend himself while others intervened, police said. Then Zimmerman allegedly pulled out a karambit knife with a long, curved blade and swung upward at the man he attacked, causing a severe laceration to the man's head.

The 43-year-old stabbing victim was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

After the stabbing, Zimmerman allegedly fled the scene in his car. Police found the Cadillac in the area of Ninth and Lincoln avenues and ordered Zimmerman out of the car at gunpoint, authorities said.

When Zimmerman was taken into custody, investigators found a knife that had blood on it, police said.

Court records show Zimmerman is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. Zimmerman was sent to George W. Hill Correctional Facility after he was unable to post bail set at 10% of $150,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

Police did not say whether Zimmerman knew anybody in the group or what might have led to the confrontation.

“We are a safe community and this is really an anomaly," Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna told the Delaware County Daily Times. "There is never a good time for something like this, but to have it happen while we were dealing with the celebrations really put a strain on our law enforcement and safety efforts."