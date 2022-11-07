Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day

In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that she had bought at a Speedy Mart in Newark, according to the Delaware Lottery.

On Oct. 20, a week after buying those tickets, she went to lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She told lottery officials that it was the largest prize she had won since she started playing the lottery seven years ago.

On her way home, she decided to roll the dice again and bought three Serious Money tickets from the N. Dover Tiger Mart in Dover. She won another $300,000.

“When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief," the woman told lottery officials. "It was absolute insanity.”

The woman then returned to lottery headquarters, finishing the day up $400,000.

Some people just have unbelievable luck. In March, a man in New Jersey purchased three winning lottery tickets in a single day. The first ticket was a scratch-off worth $50. The second was worth $100. Finally, the man decided to try his luck once more at a liquor store in Rancocas, Burlington County, where he bought a winning Ultimate Riches ticket worth $3 million.

The Delaware woman's rare fortune comes amid building suspense over a record-setting $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot. The next drawing will happen at 11 p.m. Monday.

The most recent drawing, on Saturday, was Powerball's 40th since the jackpot was last won. That tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The jackpot was last won in August by a winning ticket sold at a Sheetz in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. The grand prize then was $206.9 million.