Delaware named second most likely state to give their dogs turkey on Thanksgiving

Delaware was named the second most likely state to give their dogs turkey on Thanksgiving by Canine Journal.

In order to compile the data the group analyzed information pulled just before and after Thanksgiving between 2013 and 2018. They searched the phrase, “Can dogs eat turkey,” in Google trends in U.S. state data.

Of the information collected, Montana was named most likely to give their dog turkey, while Delaware followed, as did Alaska, West Virginia, and New Mexico. The states least likely to give their dog a scrap from the table were Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, and Arkansas.

It's a bit interesting considering the number one state most likely to give their dog turkey (Montana) is neighboring three of those least-likely states. What gives, Dakotas and Wyoming? Maybe these states are overpopulated by veterinarians, so they already know the answer to the question?





via GIPHY

Dogs can be just as much a part of the family as your crazy Uncle Harold, which may be why you’re so tempted to give them all the festive food you can't finish. But good news, Canine Journal also reports that it’s OK to feed your dog turkey in moderation. Plain turkey is chock full of vitamins and nutrients your dog can benefit from.

There are caveats to keep in mind, however:

•Some dogs are allergic to poultry, so be careful. If they are allergic to poultry, obviously don't feed them turkey!

•The Thanksgiving meat should be served plain without any seasoning or butter, otherwise it can cause digestive upset and pancreatitis. Remember to skip the skin due to its fat and seasoning.

•Make sure to only give them small quantities of the meat.

•Onion and garlic can be toxic to dogs, and Thanksgiving food often has those ingredients mixed in somewhere, so be mindful of what you feed them.

•Lastly, make sure there are no bones in the meat as poultry bones are dangerous for dogs and can cause issues from mouth and tongue injuries to even bone fragments in the stomach and digestive lining.

via GIPHY





