More News:

August 13, 2019

Delaware becomes first no-kill animal shelter state in U.S., rescue organization says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Animal Rescue
Delaware first no-kill state Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Delaware has been named the U.S.'s first and only no-kill animal shelter state by the national rescue organization Best Friends Animal Society. Above is a file photo of a dog at an animal shelter.

Delaware is known as the first state in the U.S., and now it officially is the first and only state to be considered a 'no-kill' animal shelter state. 

The Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit that advocates for no-kill animal shelters, declared Delaware is the first and only no-kill state in the county at the organization's annual conference last week. 

Brandywine Valley SPCA announced the news on Facebook. The local shelter, based in New Castle and Georgetown, was recognized for its leadership in helping Delaware become no-kill.

Delaware has a 95% save rate with an intake of more than 14,000 animals. Brandywine Valley SPCA accounts for more than 60% of Delaware's save rate, Linda Torelli, of Brandywine Valley SPCA, told CNN. 

In order to be deemed a "no-kill" state, a state must achieve a save-rate of at least 90% for all cats and dogs entering its shelters, according to Best Friends. 

BVSPCA also was recognized for other no-kill initiatives, like its Second Chance program that seeks to protect animals in other states from being euthanized due to overpopulation. The organization has built relationships with states, such as Florida and Louisiana, to help find homes for those animals.

According to Best Friends, there are more than 4,300 no-kill communities, as well as a 76.6% save-rate across the U.S. Currently, Pennsylvania has a 79% save-rate with 116 no-kill communities, while new Jersey has a 84% save-rate with 122 no-kill communities. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Animal Rescue Delaware Shelters Brandywine SPCA

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Is Phillies' hiring of Charlie Manuel just change for change's sake, or can he turn it around?
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies_081319_USAT

Crime

After Phillies-Giants game, $500K in jewelry stolen from Alex Rodriguez's rental car
Alex Rodriguez burglary

Children's Health

Mental health instruction will be mandatory in grades K-12 under New Jersey law
mental health instruction new jersey schools

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 15: Nelson Agholor's hands are no longer a weakness
Carroll - Carson Wentz, Nelson Agholor Eagles Stock

Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze
Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze

Food & Drink

Vendors announced for upcoming Night Market on Fairmount Avenue
Night Market

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved