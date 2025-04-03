Laughing gas appears to reduce depression, but researchers don't totally understand why

Nitrous oxide has been used for nearly 200 years for anesthesia and pain relief. Dentists often administer "laughing gas" to people undergoing tooth extractions, root canals and other procedures, because it eases anxiety and the awareness of pain. It's also been used for the same purpose during labor for nearly 100 years, most commonly in Europe and Australia.

In recent years, the sedative gas — which is inhaled through a mask or nose piece — has been studied as a possible treatment for depression. New research from the University of Pennsylvania offers deeper insight into why nitrous oxide seems to help people who have not found relief through several commonly prescribed antidepressants.

People are diagnosed as having treatment-resistant depression when two or more antidepressants don't ease the symptoms of major depression. A 2021 study found that people who breathed in a mixture of nitrous oxide and oxygen for one hour had significant relief from treatment-resistant depression. Sometimes, it alleviated symptoms for weeks. But the reason for this was not fully understood. The Penn Medicine study found laughing gas seems to impact a group of neurons that help regulate behavior and emotion. Brain images show these neurons are underactive in mice and humans with stress-related depression. But the laughing gas seems to activate those neurons in mice, stimulating them out of stress-related lethargy, the new study found. The Penn Medicine study found laughing gas seems to impact a group of neurons that help regulate behavior and emotion. Brain images show these neurons are underactive in mice and humans with stress-related depression. But the laughing gas seems to activate those neurons in mice, stimulating them out of stress-related lethargy, the new study found.