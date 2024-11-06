More Health:

November 06, 2024

Nearly 1 in 6 U.S. adults now has diabetes, CDC says

The vast majority of people with the chronic health condition have a form that can be prevented through lifestyle changes.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Nearly 1 in 6 American adults now has diabetes, and men are more prone to the disease than women, according to new data from the CDC.

Nearly 1 in 6 U.S. adults has diabetes – and about 25% of them don't know it, a new report shows.

The percentage of adults with diabetes increased to 15.8% in 2021 to 2023 from 9.7% in 1999 to 2000, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday.

There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 is an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack cells that make insulin. People with type 2 diabetes produce insulin but their cells have trouble responding to it. About 95% of people with diabetes have type 2.

The new CDC report shows that diabetes is more common in men (18%) than women (13.7%). 

In line with previous research, diabetes rates rose alongside obesity rates: 24.1% of people with obesity have diabetes compared to 12.3% of overweight people who are not diagnosed as obese. Just under 7% of other adults have the disease. 

The incidence of both types of diabetes also increased with age. Though 3.6% of people under 40 have the disease, 12.1% of people 40 to 59 and 61% of people over 60 have it, according to the report.

Diabetes rates decreased with increased levels of education. Nearly 20% of people with diabetes have a high school diploma. Just under 11% of people with diabetes have a college degree, the report revealed.

To gather data for the new report, CDC researchers interviewed a representative sample of the U.S. population and conducted health exams and lab tests in mobile centers between August 2021 and August 2023.

Signs of diabetes

Early detection and treatment of diabetes can help prevent people from developing other health complications, including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and foot and skin problems, according to the American Diabetes Association. Sometimes early symptoms of diabetes are mild enough that they go undetected. Signs and symptoms of the disease include:

• Urinating often
• Feeling very thirsty
• Feeling very hungry—even though you are eating
• Extreme fatigue
• Blurry vision
• Cuts/bruises that are slow to heal
• Weight loss—even though you are eating more (type 1)
• Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (type 2)

How to prevent type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes typically is precipitated by prediabetes – when blood sugar is higher than normal but not enough to trigger a type 2 diagnosis, according to the CDC. But because prediabetes usually does not cause any symptoms, most people don't realize they have it. 

People at higher risk for prediabetes include those who are 45 or older, overweight, have high blood pressure, had gestational diabetes or have a family history of type 2 diabetes. Latino, Black, Asian American and Native American people also are at higher risk. 

Making lifestyle changes can prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes. The CDC recommends people with prediabetes work with trained lifestyle coaches who can help them eat healthier, add exercise into their daily routines and maintain progress. 

