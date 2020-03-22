What’s streaming on Disney Plus in April: 'National Treasure' makes debut on platform

As Americans across the country continue to practice social distancing and isolation to mitigate the further spread of coronavirus, the need and desire for watching TV shows and movies while being stuck at home has maybe never been greater.

As April approaches, the most-popular streaming platforms are beginning to release what new shows and movies will become available at the turn of the month. Both Netflix and Hulu have released what new programs are coming to their respective platforms next month, and Disney Plus has as well. Amazon Prime Video has not put out an official list yet, but when they do we’ll be sure to include too.

Arguably the biggest movie coming to Disney Plus next month is one with a significant connection to Philadelphia: “National Treasure.” The 2004 film starring Nicolas Cage has been a mainstay on Netflix, but given it’s a production of Walt Disney Pictures, it was only inevitable that the movie would eventually make its way onto Disney’s brand-new streaming service.

A significant portion of the movie takes place and is filmed in Philadelphia, as popular spots such as the Franklin Institute, Independence Hall, Ben Franklin Bridge, City Hall, Old Pine Street Church, Reading Terminal Market and the Liberty Bell all make an appearance during the film.

The movie will make its much-anticipated move from Netflix to Disney Plus on April 30. Below here is a list of all the new shows and films that will become available on Disney Plus starting next month.

April 1

Doctor Dolittle

April 3

Onward

Life on the Edge (New episode)

Dolphin Reef (New episode)

Diving With Dolphins (New episode)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (New episode/finale)

Shop Class (New episode)

Disney Family Sundays (New episode)

One Day At Disney (New episode)

Be Our Chef (New episode)

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

April 10

A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)

Shop Class (New episode)

Disney Family Sundays (New episode)

One Day At Disney (New episode)

Be Our Chef (New episode)

Life Below Zero (Season 14)

Paradise Island (Season 1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

April 12

PJ Masks (Season 3)

April 17

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)

Shop Class (New episode/finale)

Disney Family Sundays (New episode)

One Day At Disney (New episode)

Be Our Chef (New episode)

Brain Games (Season 8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Seasons 1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

April 19

Just Roll with It (Season 1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

April 24

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)

Disney Family Sundays (New episode)

One Day At Disney (New episode)

Be Our Chef (New episode)

April 30

National Treasure