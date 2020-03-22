What’s streaming on Disney Plus in April: 'National Treasure' makes debut on platform

March 22, 2020
As Americans across the country continue to practice social distancing and isolation to mitigate the further spread of coronavirus, the need and desire for watching TV shows and movies while being stuck at home has maybe never been greater.
As April approaches, the most-popular streaming platforms are beginning to release what new shows and movies will become available at the turn of the month. Both Netflix and Hulu have released what new programs are coming to their respective platforms next month, and Disney Plus has as well. Amazon Prime Video has not put out an official list yet, but when they do we’ll be sure to include too.
Arguably the biggest movie coming to Disney Plus next month is one with a significant connection to Philadelphia: “National Treasure.” The 2004 film starring Nicolas Cage has been a mainstay on Netflix, but given it’s a production of Walt Disney Pictures, it was only inevitable that the movie would eventually make its way onto Disney’s brand-new streaming service.
A significant portion of the movie takes place and is filmed in Philadelphia, as popular spots such as the Franklin Institute, Independence Hall, Ben Franklin Bridge, City Hall, Old Pine Street Church, Reading Terminal Market and the Liberty Bell all make an appearance during the film.
The movie will make its much-anticipated move from Netflix to Disney Plus on April 30. Below here is a list of all the new shows and films that will become available on Disney Plus starting next month.
Doctor Dolittle
Onward
Life on the Edge (New episode)
Dolphin Reef (New episode)
Diving With Dolphins (New episode)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (New episode/finale)
Shop Class (New episode)
Disney Family Sundays (New episode)
One Day At Disney (New episode)
Be Our Chef (New episode)
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)
Shop Class (New episode)
Disney Family Sundays (New episode)
One Day At Disney (New episode)
Be Our Chef (New episode)
Life Below Zero (Season 14)
Paradise Island (Season 1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
PJ Masks (Season 3)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)
Shop Class (New episode/finale)
Disney Family Sundays (New episode)
One Day At Disney (New episode)
Be Our Chef (New episode)
Brain Games (Season 8)
Let’s Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Seasons 1-2)
Pluto’s Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)
Just Roll with It (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19, 23)
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (New episode)
Disney Family Sundays (New episode)
One Day At Disney (New episode)
Be Our Chef (New episode)
National Treasure
Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.