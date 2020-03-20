What's streaming on Netflix and Hulu in April: 'Parasite,' 'Community' and Ricky Gervais' 'After Life'

March 20, 2020
With people isolating indoors amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, there's never been a better time to stream quality content. Netflix and Hulu have announced their newest additions for the month of April – and there are some must-watch choices, including Oscar-winner "Parasite."
If you missed Bong Joon-ho's film in theaters, the best picture winner will premiere on Hulu on April 8. The platform will also welcome Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill," as well as "Risky Business" and "Zombieland." As for shows, the second season of FX's hit "What We Do In the Shadows" will premiere on April 16.
Netflix also has some exciting original content coming to its platform, including "Coffee & Kareem," a comedy starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and "Extraction," a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. Ricky Gervais' series, "After Life," also will return for Season 2 on April 17.
In addition, fans of the NBC show "Community" will be thrilled to know that all six seasons of the show will hit the platform on April 1. The streaming site will add several critically-acclaimed films to their movie lineup, too. Viewers can watch "Taxi Driver," "Molly's Game" and "Perks of Being a Wallflower." Other new options include '90s teen comedy "Can't Hardly Wait" and all installments of "Lethal Weapon" and "The Matrix."
Here's what's coming to Hulu in April.
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4
Alone: Complete Season 6
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3
Bring It!: Complete Season 5
Chopped: Complete Season 36
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 - 29
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
House Hunters: Complete Season 120
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5
Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 - 18
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1
The Ant Bully
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
The Book Of Eli
The Boost
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Hitman
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T. and the Women
The Eternal
Free Birds
The Full Monty
Fun in Acapulco
Gator
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
Gorky Park
Hud
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Let Me In
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Mexican
Misery
Moll Flanders
Phone Booth
Repentance
Risky Business
Romancing the Stone
The Jewel of the Nile
The Sender
Shirley Valentine
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Who Let The Dogs Out
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Zombieland
Future Man: Complete Final Season, Season 3
Four Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4
Siren: Season 3 Premiere
Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1
Parasite
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a
Little Joe
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B
Songland: Season 2 Premiere
Vault
Unlocked
Mrs. America: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special
A Teacher
The Messenger
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere
Harry Benson: Shoot First
Paranormal Activity 3
A Kind Of Murder
Special-7: Complete Season 1
Cunningham
Abominable
Footloose (2011)
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special
Here's what's coming to Netflix in April.
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)
Angel Has Fallen
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms
Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
The Green Hornet
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Artist
Django Unchained
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.