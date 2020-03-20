What's streaming on Netflix and Hulu in April: 'Parasite,' 'Community' and Ricky Gervais' 'After Life'

With people isolating indoors amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, there's never been a better time to stream quality content. Netflix and Hulu have announced their newest additions for the month of April – and there are some must-watch choices, including Oscar-winner "Parasite."

If you missed Bong Joon-ho's film in theaters, the best picture winner will premiere on Hulu on April 8. The platform will also welcome Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill," as well as "Risky Business" and "Zombieland." As for shows, the second season of FX's hit "What We Do In the Shadows" will premiere on April 16.

Netflix also has some exciting original content coming to its platform, including "Coffee & Kareem," a comedy starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and "Extraction," a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. Ricky Gervais' series, "After Life," also will return for Season 2 on April 17.

In addition, fans of the NBC show "Community" will be thrilled to know that all six seasons of the show will hit the platform on April 1. The streaming site will add several critically-acclaimed films to their movie lineup, too. Viewers can watch "Taxi Driver," "Molly's Game" and "Perks of Being a Wallflower." Other new options include '90s teen comedy "Can't Hardly Wait" and all installments of "Lethal Weapon" and "The Matrix."

Here's what's coming to Hulu in April.

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4

Alone: Complete Season 6

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Bring It!: Complete Season 5

Chopped: Complete Season 36

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 - 29

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

House Hunters: Complete Season 120

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 - 18

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

The Ant Bully

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

The Book Of Eli

The Boost

The Chumscrubber

Diary of a Hitman

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T. and the Women

The Eternal

Free Birds

The Full Monty

Fun in Acapulco

Gator

Get Smart

Gods and Monsters

Gorky Park

Hud

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Let Me In

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Mexican

Misery

Moll Flanders

Phone Booth

Repentance

Risky Business

Romancing the Stone

The Jewel of the Nile

The Sender

Shirley Valentine

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

Who Let The Dogs Out

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Zombieland

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season, Season 3

Four Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4

Siren: Season 3 Premiere

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1

April 8

Parasite

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a

Little Joe

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B

Songland: Season 2 Premiere

Vault

Unlocked

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special

A Teacher

The Messenger

April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere

Harry Benson: Shoot First

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3

A Kind Of Murder

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1

April 23

Cunningham

April 24

Abominable

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special

Here's what's coming to Netflix in April.

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30