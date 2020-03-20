What's streaming on Netflix and Hulu in April: 'Parasite,' 'Community' and Ricky Gervais' 'After Life'

More Culture:

Hulu and Netflix have released what's streaming for the month of April. Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winner 'Parasite' will hit Hulu on April 8. Netflix will welcome the second season of Ricky Gervais' series 'After Life' and original movies 'Coffee and Kareem' and 'Extraction.'

With people isolating indoors amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, there's never been a better time to stream quality content. Netflix and Hulu have announced their newest additions for the month of April – and there are some must-watch choices, including Oscar-winner "Parasite."

If you missed Bong Joon-ho's film in theaters, the best picture winner will premiere on Hulu on April 8. The platform will also welcome Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill," as well as "Risky Business" and "Zombieland." As for shows, the second season of FX's hit "What We Do In the Shadows" will premiere on April 16.

Netflix also has some exciting original content coming to its platform, including "Coffee & Kareem," a comedy starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and "Extraction," a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. Ricky Gervais' series, "After Life," also will return for Season 2 on April 17.

In addition, fans of the NBC show "Community" will be thrilled to know that all six seasons of the show will hit the platform on April 1. The streaming site will add several critically-acclaimed films to their movie lineup, too. Viewers can watch "Taxi Driver," "Molly's Game" and "Perks of Being a Wallflower." Other new options include '90s teen comedy "Can't Hardly Wait" and all installments of "Lethal Weapon" and "The Matrix."

Here's what's coming to Hulu in April.

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4
Alone: Complete Season 6
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3
Bring It!: Complete Season 5
Chopped: Complete Season 36
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 - 29
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
House Hunters: Complete Season 120
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5
Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 - 18
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1
The Ant Bully
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham 
Blazing Saddles 
The Book Of Eli 
The Boost
The Chumscrubber
Diary of a Hitman 
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T. and the Women 
The Eternal
Free Birds
The Full Monty
Fun in Acapulco 
Gator 
Get Smart 
Gods and Monsters 
Gorky Park
Hud 
Kill Bill: Volume 1 
Kill Bill: Volume 2 
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen 
Let Me In 
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 
The Mexican 
Misery 
Moll Flanders 
Phone Booth 
Repentance 
Risky Business 
Romancing the Stone 
The Jewel of the Nile 
The Sender 
Shirley Valentine 
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story 
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter 
Who Let The Dogs Out 
The X-Files: I Want to Believe 
Zombieland 

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season, Season 3
Four Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4
Siren: Season 3 Premiere

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1

April 8

Parasite

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a
Little Joe

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B
Songland: Season 2 Premiere
Vault
Unlocked

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special
A Teacher 
The Messenger

April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere
Harry Benson: Shoot First 

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 
A Kind Of Murder 

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1

April 23

Cunningham

April 24

Abominable

April 29

Footloose (2011)

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special

Here's what's coming to Netflix in April.

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

The Artist
Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

