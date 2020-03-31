More Culture:

March 31, 2020

DJ Jazzy Jeff diagnosed with pneumonia, suspects COVID-19

Philly native urges fans to take coronavirus seriously and pray for the sick

By Michael Tanenbaum
Artist, record producer and comedian DJ Jazzy Jeff is recovering from pneumonia and believes he was infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Philly native and half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince has been ill for most of March.

Philadelphia native and hip-hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff suspects he has been suffering from COVID-19 after battling pneumonia in both of his lungs through most of the last month.

In a series of statements on Instagram, Jazzy Jeff explained that he has been experiencing many of the symptoms linked to COVID-19, including a loss of smell and taste. He did not reveal whether he has been tested for COVID-19. 

Earlier in March, Jazzy Jeff tweeted that he was recovering from an illness. 

"Please take this serious," Jazzy Jeff wrote. "It does not care who you are ... what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe." 

Several other hip-hop artists, including Scarface and Slim Thug, recently revealed they also were recovering from COVID-19. 

"Pls say a prayer for the sick," Jazzy Jeff added. "It's a lot more than you know."

The Grammy-winning artist reunited with Will Smith for a DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince performance in Budapest last year during the premiere of Smith's movie, "Gemini Man." The two have played a handful of shows together over the past few years. 

Will Smith has been doing his best to entertain us during the coronavirus quarantine, sharing silly videos about nightmares and dropping a Philly-themed, lo-fi study beats track to help you power through the tedium. 

Michael Tanenbaum
