DJ Jazzy Jeff diagnosed with pneumonia, suspects COVID-19

Philadelphia native and hip-hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff suspects he has been suffering from COVID-19 after battling pneumonia in both of his lungs through most of the last month.

In a series of statements on Instagram, Jazzy Jeff explained that he has been experiencing many of the symptoms linked to COVID-19, including a loss of smell and taste. He did not reveal whether he has been tested for COVID-19.

Earlier in March, Jazzy Jeff tweeted that he was recovering from an illness.

"Please take this serious," Jazzy Jeff wrote. "It does not care who you are ... what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe."