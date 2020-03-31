DJ Jazzy Jeff diagnosed with pneumonia, suspects COVID-19

March 31, 2020
Philadelphia native and hip-hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff suspects he has been suffering from COVID-19 after battling pneumonia in both of his lungs through most of the last month.
In a series of statements on Instagram, Jazzy Jeff explained that he has been experiencing many of the symptoms linked to COVID-19, including a loss of smell and taste. He did not reveal whether he has been tested for COVID-19.
We gotta keep DJ Jazzy Jeff in our prayers. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wtwn526HBA— Summa y’all irk (@Kierryk345) March 31, 2020
I’ll be happy when I’m home and I can cough freely...LOL— DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) March 7, 2020
Several other hip-hop artists, including Scarface and Slim Thug, recently revealed they also were recovering from COVID-19.
"Pls say a prayer for the sick," Jazzy Jeff added. "It's a lot more than you know."
The Grammy-winning artist reunited with Will Smith for a DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince performance in Budapest last year during the premiere of Smith's movie, "Gemini Man." The two have played a handful of shows together over the past few years.
Will Smith has been doing his best to entertain us during the coronavirus quarantine, sharing silly videos about nightmares and dropping a Philly-themed, lo-fi study beats track to help you power through the tedium.