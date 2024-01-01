Trade away unwanted Christmas presents during Dock Street Fishtown gift swap

January 01, 2024
Holiday gift givers likely have the best of intentions, but sometimes they just don't get it exactly right.
Dock Street Brewing Company is seeking to rectify any Christmas gift wrongdoings — whether they were committed by an inattentive ex or a well-meaning distant relative — by hosting an Unwanted Gift Swap with the motto, "one man's trash is another man's treasure." The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the brewery's Fishtown location.
During the swap, attendees can trade unwanted items while enjoying the brewery's beer, cocktails, mocktails and snacks. The event is free to attend, but refreshments are pay-as-you-go.
"Any and all Philadelphians on the receiving end of an undesirable gift are invited to Dock Street Fishtown for the ultimate trading event," Dock Street said in a release. "All unwanted gifts are welcome — from the malodorous candle to the bad romance novel to that fifth pair of fuzzy socks."
One person’s unwanted fuzzy slippers are another persons spa day! Time to level up at our Unwanted Gift Swap at #DockStreetFishtown as part of our First Thursday Swap Series! Slide right into our Thurs night quizzo immediately following the swap @ 7pm 💃🏻🕺🏼 https://t.co/KJF8uzCVQI pic.twitter.com/Hm8M69ufXi— Dock Street Brewery (@DockStreetBeer) December 28, 2023
The Unwanted Gift Swap is part of a "First Thursday" series at Dock Street. On the first Thursday of each month, the brewery hosts a themed swap. Other upcoming swaps include a board game swap on Feb. 1, a clothing swap on March 7 and a plant swap on April 4.
