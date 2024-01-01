Trade away unwanted Christmas presents during Dock Street Fishtown gift swap

Holiday gift givers likely have the best of intentions, but sometimes they just don't get it exactly right.

Dock Street Brewing Company is seeking to rectify any Christmas gift wrongdoings — whether they were committed by an inattentive ex or a well-meaning distant relative — by hosting an Unwanted Gift Swap with the motto, "one man's trash is another man's treasure." The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the brewery's Fishtown location.

MORE: Broadway musical 'Ain't Too Proud' to make Philly debut in January

During the swap, attendees can trade unwanted items while enjoying the brewery's beer, cocktails, mocktails and snacks. The event is free to attend, but refreshments are pay-as-you-go.

"Any and all Philadelphians on the receiving end of an undesirable gift are invited to Dock Street Fishtown for the ultimate trading event," Dock Street said in a release. "All unwanted gifts are welcome — from the malodorous candle to the bad romance novel to that fifth pair of fuzzy socks."

The Unwanted Gift Swap is part of a "First Thursday" series at Dock Street. On the first Thursday of each month, the brewery hosts a themed swap. Other upcoming swaps include a board game swap on Feb. 1, a clothing swap on March 7 and a plant swap on April 4.



Thursday, Jan. 4



5-8 p.m. | Free to attend



Dock Street Fishtown



1229 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122