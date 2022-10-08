DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for CFB, MLB Saturday

October 08, 2022
A loaded Saturday sports slate continues and our DraftKings promo code will unlock a 40-1 odds boost on any game. This promo allows new players to bet $5, win $200 when they click here.
DraftKings Sportsbook opted to expand their bet $5, win $200 promo from an NFL-exclusive to one that can be applied to any sport. That means clicking on any of our links will unlock a 40-1 odds boost for college football and the MLB Playoffs with our DraftKings promo code.
Whether you want to get in on the remaining college football games today, or one of the critical MLB postseason matchups tonight, DraftKings has you covered. This includes Game 2 of Phillies-Cardinals, which could see the Phils punch their ticket to the NLDS.
Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code for a 40-1 odds boost.
DraftKings Sportsbook's bet $5, win $200 promo is a generous offer for all new players. The low cost of just $5 is among the lowest entry points of any new user promo. Meanwhile, the $200 bonus that comes with a win is a sizable return. Plus, DraftKings will allow you to place this bet on any team, regardless of the odds.
That means if you wager $5 on the Phillies to beat the Cardinals in Game 2, you can pick up a massive return. This includes the $5 stake, a cash profit, and a $200 bonus from the sportsbook. The bonus consists of eight $25 free bets for you to use on any games in any sports leagues.
DraftKings Sportsbook players can opt-into a few additional promos for even more value. This includes the Golic Jr. CFB Stepped Up Parlay promo. This promo gives college football bettors a profit boost ranging from 20%-100% depending on the number of legs in the qualifying parlay wager. A 3+ leg parlay will earn you a 20% boost, while one consisting of 10+ legs will receive a 100% boost.
There is a similar offer for baseball fans. The MLB Wild Card Stepped Up same game parlay promo will issue bettors a profit boost at the same rate. The major difference is that each leg's odds must be -300 or longer to qualify. The maximum allowable bet for this promo is $50. As part of this promo, a same game parlay must have at least three legs to qualify for the sizable profit boost.
Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. In order to secure a 40-1 odds boosts, follow these simple steps to get in on the action today:
If your team wins the game, you will get back your stake, a profit, and the $200 win bonus. This will convey as eight $25 free bets, which you can use on other games.
Bet $5, win $200 if your team wins with our DraftKings promo code when you click here.
If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.
PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.