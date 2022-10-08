Go to Wagtail admin interface
October 08, 2022

DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for CFB, MLB Saturday

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 for CFB, MLB Saturday Craig Dudek/XL Media

The latest DraftKings promo code offer unlocks a bet $5, win $200 promo for any winning moneyline bet.

A loaded Saturday sports slate continues and our DraftKings promo code will unlock a 40-1 odds boost on any game. This promo allows new players to bet $5, win $200 when they click here.

DraftKings Sportsbook opted to expand their bet $5, win $200 promo from an NFL-exclusive to one that can be applied to any sport. That means clicking on any of our links will unlock a 40-1 odds boost for college football and the MLB Playoffs with our DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Sportsbook
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV
NEW USER SIGNUP
ANY GAME!
BET $5, WIN $200!

Whether you want to get in on the remaining college football games today, or one of the critical MLB postseason matchups tonight, DraftKings has you covered. This includes Game 2 of Phillies-Cardinals, which could see the Phils punch their ticket to the NLDS.

Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code for a 40-1 odds boost.

Bet $5, win $200 with our DraftKings promo code

DraftKings Sportsbook's bet $5, win $200 promo is a generous offer for all new players. The low cost of just $5 is among the lowest entry points of any new user promo. Meanwhile, the $200 bonus that comes with a win is a sizable return. Plus, DraftKings will allow you to place this bet on any team, regardless of the odds.

That means if you wager $5 on the Phillies to beat the Cardinals in Game 2, you can pick up a massive return. This includes the $5 stake, a cash profit, and a $200 bonus from the sportsbook. The bonus consists of eight $25 free bets for you to use on any games in any sports leagues.

More promos available in the app

DraftKings Sportsbook players can opt-into a few additional promos for even more value. This includes the Golic Jr. CFB Stepped Up Parlay promo. This promo gives college football bettors a profit boost ranging from 20%-100% depending on the number of legs in the qualifying parlay wager. A 3+ leg parlay will earn you a 20% boost, while one consisting of 10+ legs will receive a 100% boost.

There is a similar offer for baseball fans. The MLB Wild Card Stepped Up same game parlay promo will issue bettors a profit boost at the same rate. The major difference is that each leg's odds must be -300 or longer to qualify. The maximum allowable bet for this promo is $50. As part of this promo, a same game parlay must have at least three legs to qualify for the sizable profit boost.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. In order to secure a 40-1 odds boosts, follow these simple steps to get in on the action today:

  1. Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.
  2. Enter the required information.
  3. Select a deposit method and add $5+ to your account.
  4. Navigate to the game of your choice.
  5. Wager $5+ on either team to win.

If your team wins the game, you will get back your stake, a profit, and the $200 win bonus. This will convey as eight $25 free bets, which you can use on other games.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team wins with our DraftKings promo code when you click here.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor

