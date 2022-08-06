Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 7: A young WR is emerging

Day 7 of Philadelphia Eagles 2022 training camp is in the books. Let's just get right to the notes.

• Jalen Hurts made three really nice throws today.

He was technically sacked by Tarron Jackson before he got it off, but Hurts unleashed a near perfect deep ball down the left sideline to A.J. Brown, which fell incomplete. Darius Slay was right there with close coverage, but he didn't appear to get a hand on it — it just looked like a drop. But the throw was impressive. He hit Dallas Goedert down the seam for a nice gain. Marcus Epps could have popped Goedert after the catch, but smartly he had mercy. Honestly, they should just put a red jersey on Goedert, seeing as it would be a major dropoff in talent to the next guy up at TE if he went down. He hit Brown over the middle in the intermediate part of the field on a route in which Brown was in a full-on sprint. Brown did not have to break stride, and Hurts put the ball in a spot where he could get yards after the catch, which he then did, stiff-arming Kary Vincent in the face twice.

UPDATE: Brown has since deleted this tweet below, but he says that Slay got a hand on it.

Anyway, Hurts verdict: As a disclaimer, I did not see what Hurts did in 7-on-7s, as I opted to watch OL-DL 1-on-1s instead, but in team drills I saw him make three throws that he didn't consistently make a season ago, so that's good enough for me to go stock up day. 📈

• OL-DL 1-on-1 highlights

Jordan Davis overpowered Cam Jurgens with a bull rush. Jurgens has done a nice job on Davis in camp so far, but Davis was too much for him today. It looked like Davis won early with technique, and then just walked Jurgens back into the pocket. Then on Davis' next rep, he ran around Cameron Tom with speed that is just unfair for a player his size. If you're an offensive lineman and you see this absolute beast of a human in front of you, you have to be thinking, "Don't get run over. Don't get run over." And then he runs around you. It looked to me like Davis was in a 3-tech alignment on that rep, but I had a sideline view, so I'm not sure. Whether he was or not, he has 3-tech moves in his arsenal. Lane Johnson has handled Haason Reddick with ease throughout the entirety of camp. I don't think that's a reflection on Reddick not playing well. I just think Johnson is the best RT in the NFL, and I don't think it's close. One guy we haven't mentioned so far is Marvin Wilson, but he has had a nice camp, and wins consistently in 1-on-1s, albeit against third-stringers. Wilson is a defensive tackle out of Florida State who we profiled once upon a time in our "5 prospects to watch" series. He is a former five-star recruit out of high school who at one time was thought of as a likely high pick, but he went undrafted, got signed by the Browns last year, and then picked up by the Eagles after he didn't initially make Cleveland's 53-man roster.

• Fletcher Cox had a batted pass today. That's one of the few times I've noticed him this summer, which really isn't out of the ordinary. Even when he was an elite player, Cox rarely stood out in camp. His approach is different that Brandon Graham's, who goes hard every day.



• Kyzir White was active today. He had a nice read on a run play, and a tackle on Miles Sanders for a short gain. He also broke up a pass intended for Goedert.



• In our Day 6 notes, I noted that Britain Covey was starting to make some plays, and I wondered if we might see him get some first-team reps. Ask and ye shall receive. Covey got first- and second-team reps today, and he made the most of them, making catches all over the field, and getting yards after the catch. Gardner Minshew found Covey down the field for a big play on one rep, and over the middle in the intermediate part of the field on another.

Covey is a small, undrafted slot receiver who originally enrolled at Utah in 2015. He played in 2015, did missionary work for two years, and then returned to the field in 2018. In 47 career games, Covey had 184 catches for 2011 yards and 11 TDs. However, his immediate appeal to the Eagles could be as a returner. He had 5 career punt/kick return TDs, including 3 in 2021. A highlight reel:

Obviously, the Eagles' return game has not been good, and if Covey can show value there in the preseason games, I like his chances of making the roster.

Here's how I would rank the Eagles' undrafted rookies' chances of making the team through the first 7 practices:

WR Britain Covey S Reed Blankenship CB Mario Goodrich CB Josh Jobe EDGE Ali Fayad RB Kennedy Brooks QB Carson Strong CB Josh Blackwell OG Josh Sills OG Bill Dunkle

• Another player fighting for a roster spot who has some return game chops is Jason Huntley. He has great speed, but he also ran with some anger today. He ran over a defensive back (didn't get the number on who that was), and he tried to throw Josh Jobe to the ground with a stiff arm near the sideline. Huntley could have easily just dipped out of bounds, but he instead chose violence, which got some love from the offensive players on the sideline.



• Speaking of Jobe, he had a nice showing today. He had pass breakups on consecutive plays, one on deep throw to the end zone to Deon Cain, and then another on a slant to John Hightower. I haven't mentioned Cain yet in my practice notes. He has made his share of catches, but I don't think he has stood out so much that he'll get serious consideration to make the roster.



• Slot corner Josiah Scott got some safety reps today. I'm not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing for him. I'll lean "good thing" for now, but it could also be an indication that other young corners are ahead of him, so they're seeing what he can do elsewhere?



• Throughout training camp, I'll have some occasional one-on-one interviews with other Eagles beat writers while the players are stretching and doing other boring stuff. I didn't interview anyone today, but you can catch up on some of those below. Oh, and here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Within those beat writer interviews, I'm asking each writer four different questions:

What will the Eagles' record be in 2022? Will they make the playoffs? Will they win any playoff games, if so? Will Jalen Hurts be the starting quarterback in 2023?

The predictions so far:

Writer Record Playoffs Playoff wins? Hurts in 2023? 7/27: Eliot Shorr-Parks, WIP 10-7 Yes None Yes 7/29: Jeff McLane, Inquirer 10-7 Yes None No 7/30: Bo Wulf, The Athletic 11-6 Yes One win, over the Vikings Yes 8/2: Les Bowen, NJ.com 11-6 Yes One win, over the 49ers Undecided 8/4: Fran Duffy, Eagles 17-0 Yes Yes, unspecified Yes

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader