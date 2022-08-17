More Sports:

August 17, 2022

Eagles 2022 training camp: Updated locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots

By Jimmy Kempski
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Reagor Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

As a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and who will be the candidates fighting for them during training camp, we took a look at the team's locks to make the roster, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots before the start of training camp.

Now that we're a dozen practices in, let's take a look at which players have moved up or down.

📈: Moved up

📉: Moved down

🆕: Player added to the roster since we initially published this exercise.

Locks (42)

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

• Running back: Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell

• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal 📈, Jalen Reagor 📈

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll 📈

• Offensive line: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Andre Dillard, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta 📈

• Defensive line: Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson 📈, Marlon Tuipulotu 📈

• Linebackers: Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor 📈

• Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson 📈

• Safeties: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato

Notes: We originally had 34 locks. That number is now up to 42. Congratulations to Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Sua Opeta, Tarron Jackson, Marlon Tuipulotu, Davion Taylor, and Zech McPhearson. You all have the team made, barring an injury or a trade or anything weird. Don't do anything crazy to mess it up.

Near-Locks (5)

Quarterback: None

Running back: Boston Scott

Wide receiver: None

Tight end: None

Offensive line: None

Defensive line: None

Linebackers: Shaun Bradley, Patrick Johnson 📈

Cornerbacks: None

Safeties: Josiah Scott 📈

Specialists: Arryn Siposs

Notes: We originally had 13 near-locks. Now we only have six. A bunch of players did enough did move up to lock status, and others (notably Jaquiski Tartt) tumbled.

Patrick Johnson and Josiah Scott have moved up from the "bubble player" bucket.

Bubble players (18)

Quarterback: Reid Sinnett

Running back: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

Wide receiver: Greg Ward, Britain Covey

Tight end: Grant Calcaterra 📉, Noah Togiai 📈

Offensive line: Le'Raven Clark, Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika 📈

Defensive line

Linebackers: Kyron Johnson 📉

Cornerbacks: Josh Jobe 📈, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent

Safeties: Reed Blankenship 📈, K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Ugo Amadi 🆕

Specialists: None

Notes: This is really the group worth watching the rest of camp, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (42) plus the near-locks (5) equals 47, leaving six open spots on the final 53. These are the 18 players jockeying for those six spots (or more, if players above are traded, or falter).

Four players moved up from the longshot category into the bubble category. They were Noah Togiai, Kayode Awosika, Josh Jobe, and Reed Blankenship. Sixth-round draft picks Grant Calcaterra and Kyron Johnson went from near-locks to bubble players, in my opinion. 

Longshots (19)

Quarterback: Carson Strong 📉

Running back: DeAndre Torrey 🆕

Wide receiver: John Hightower, Deon Cain, Devon Allen 📉

Tight end: Richard Rodgers 📉

Offensive line: Josh Sills, Jarrid Williams, Cameron Tom 🆕

• Defensive line: Renell Wren, Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith 🆕, Matt Leo

Linebackers: JaCoby Stevens 📉, Christian Elliss

Cornerbacks: Mac McCain 📉, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell

Safeties: Jaquiski Tartt 📉

Specialists: None

Notes: Carson Strong, Devon Allen, Richard Rodgers, JaCoby Stevens, and Mac McCain went from bubble players to longshots. Also, Jaquiski Tartt went from a near-lock to a longshot.

Many of the younger guys here are likely headed to the practice squad for further development.

PUP (2)

• Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth

Gone (8)

WR Josh Hammond, WR Keric Wheatfall, TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, OG Bill Dunkle, DT Noah Elliss, DE Ali Fayad, CB Jimmy Moreland, S Jared Mayden.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

