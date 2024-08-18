Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 14: Nakobe Dean and the defense dominate

August 18, 2024
Day 14 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was probably the most physical practice of camp, with the defense decisively winning the day. Let's get right to the notes.
• Did not practice:
• Starting RG Mekhi Becton got hurt today. Trainers looked his right leg, before determining that his day was over and having him head inside. He did not return. Be on the lookout for whatever national reporter Becton's agent gets to carry his water on the severity of the injury.
Because Tyler Steen is already out with an ankle injury, Brett Toth filled in at RG.
• Jalen Hurts has still not thrown an INT this camp.
As noted in the headline of this article, the defense dominated, but I still thought Hurts had a decent day. With Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, and Tyler Steen all out, the pass rush got consistent pressure on Hurts all day. I thought Hurts had three shaky moments today:
Otherwise, I thought he was good, and made several really nice throws.
🏈 Day 1: 👍
🏈 Day 2: 👍
🏈 Day 3: 👍
🏈 Day 4: 👎
🏈 Day 5: 👍
🏈 Day 6: 👍
🏈 Day 7: 👍
🏈 Day 8: 👍
🏈 Day 9: 👍
🏈 Day 10: 👍
🏈 Day 11: 👍
🏈 Day 12: 👍
🏈 Day 13: 👍
🏈 Day 14: 👍
• The other quarterbacks had rough days. Let's start with the (cough) QB2, Kenny Pickett, who had his share of bad moments.
Everyone's favorite QB3, Tanner McKee, also had a bad practice after a great game Thursday night and a good practice on Saturday. He threw two interceptions. The first was a ball tipped at the line by Julian Okwara that was picked by Ben VanSumeren. That was tough luck, in my opinion.
However, on his other INT, McKee stared down Covey, and Parry Nickerson read McKee like a book. Nickerson broke on the throw, snatched it, and returned it for something like a 95-yard pick-6. That was easily the play of the day.
The second- and third-team offenses got owned today by the defense.
• Parry Nickerson is an interesting player to file away in your memory. He was a sixth-round pick in 2018 who is on his sixth team, and he turns 30 in October. He played for Vic Fangio in Miami last season, and could be a practice squad guy who could be called up in a pinch.
• LB Nakobe Dean was the player of the day.
Dean's motor is always running hot, and he has looked faster this summer than he did in 2022 and 2023. He's beginning to make plays in bulk every day, and he's making a strong push to start.
• Defenders in general got hands on passes all day. Guys who had pass breakups today:
A bunch of pass rushers also decisively won reps and either got home for sacks or quick pressures. Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham both beat Fred Johnson, and Jalen Carter was in the backfield all day. Jalyx Hunt also had a few nice rushes, and continues to get better.
• DeVonta Smith had a highlight reel play. He caught a short pass, and with his back to Quinyon Mitchell, faked to the outside, and cut back inside leaving Mitchell in the dust and gobbling up 20 or so yards after the catch.
• Ainias Smith made a nice play on an underthrown deep ball by Pickett. He came back for the ball and made the catch. He's been better the last few days.
• The team had a "live" game situation series, AKA they tackled to the ground. That was limited to the deep backups, as they sure as hell don't want guys like Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith getting hit during practice.
Lew Nichols and undrafted rookie Kendall Milton were the sacrificial running backs during that session. Interestingly, Tyrion Davis-Price didn't play during the live period. While I believe that all the backs beyond Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, and Shipley are longshots to make the team, Davis-Price has looked the best as a runner among them during the preseason games. If the Eagles are going to try to keep one of them on the practice squad, it'll likely be him.
• Stock down 📉 for me. I tweeted this during practice:
Eagles number change: Isaiah Rodgers is now 31. He was 34.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 18, 2024
That was wrong. Rodgers' jersey was bunched up and the 4 looked like a 1. I have failed you all and brought shame upon my myself.
