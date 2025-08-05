Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 10: Rookie LB Smael Mondon... starter?

Day 10 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and all the pads were off today. Not even shoulder pads. It was a light day in advance of the first preseason game on Thursday.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

LB Zack Baun - back WR A.J. Brown - hamstring RB Montrell Johnson - hamstring iDL Byron Young - groin

LIMITED

S Lewis Cine - hamstring LS Charley Hughlett - neck OG Trevor Keegan - back WR Terrace Marshall - knee CB Mac McWilliams - quad S Andrew Mukuba - shoulder OL Matt Pryor - shoulder

Nick Sirianni was asked if there is any concern about Baun's and Brown's injuries, and he more or less didn't answer. But, they're fine. There are no long-term concerns. The season doesn't start for another month. Just say they're fine.

Mukuba and McWilliams both participated in team drills today. Again, no pads. Vic Fangio said Mukuba "probably" wouldn't play on Thursday.

• Every day, rookie LB Smael Mondon does something impressive. Today, he had blanket coverage on Saquon Barkley, who looked like the primary receiver on the play. Jalen Hurts waited a bit for Barkley to break free from Mondon's coverage, but Mondon suffocated him and Hurts was forced to look elsewhere.

If I had no idea about draft statuses or the backgrounds of of these players and I were asked who the best linebacker has been this summer, for me it would be Mondon. He's athletic, he can cover, he's physical against the run, and he seems willing to do the dirty work stuff. He can play.

And that's not even an indictment on guys like rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell or second-year player Jeremiah Trotter, who have both done their share of positive things this summer. Mondon has just been that good.

Could Mondon start? I think it's unlikely. If a rookie fifth-round linebacker in Mondon were to start over a first-round rookie at the same position in Campbell, I think that would bring a lot of unfair scrutiny on Campbell, who would be unfairly judged for not performing, when in reality he looks good too. Campbell also probably has a significantly higher ceiling than Mondon, and the more he plays the quicker he'll reach that ceiling. But with Fangio, you never know. If he thinks Mondon is currently the better player and puts the Eagles in a better position to win games, maybe he just plays the guy who is playing better right now.

• One player under a little bit of scrutiny following the Eagles' trade for a cornerback on Monday night is Kelee Ringo, who is battling for a starting job opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo jumped an out route in front of Jahan Dotson and had a chance at a pick-six. The ball was right in his hands, but he dropped it. Ringo then jumped around in frustration and knocked over a 60-something year-old official, lol. (He was fine.)

What could have been a camp battle-separating play became merely just an OK play.

• Dotson had a good day. He beat Cooper DeJean for a TD while running along the back line of the end zone. He also beat DeJean on an out route in the red zone. He was able to get some separation twice against a really good player.

