Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 14: Sloppy against the Browns

Day 14 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the first of two scheduled joint practices with the Cleveland Browns. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR A.J. Brown - hamstring WR Elijah Cooks - shoulder LG Landon Dickerson - knee OG Kenyon Green - shoulder

Limited practice:

LB Zack Baun - back iDL Gabe Hall - shoulder OT Myles Hinton - ankle RB Montrell Johnson - hamstring iDL Byron Young - groin

Brown is fine. He had been a limited participant the last couple of practices, but the Eagles are just being cautious with him on a more competitive day. No need to aggravate one of your best player's hamstrings.

• There was a highly alarming rep by Kelee Ringo that will no doubt have the Eagles concerned. Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was near the sideline with the ball coming his way, and Ringo had three options:

Go for the pass breakup (or INT if it was to be a bad throw). Try to break up the play by hitting Jeudy. Concede the catch and make sure he made the tackle.

Ringo went for Option No. 1, but it looked to me like he hesitated, which made him late to get there. He didn't really even come close to the PBU, in my opinion, as Jeudy made the catch, and then with Ringo out of the play Jeudy had all kinds of room to run after the catch.

It wasn't the same play that he got victimized on in the preseason game against the Bengals, when Ja'Marr Chase made a catch, Ringo missed a tackle and Chase waltzed in for a touchdown. But the result looked kind of familiar.

"He's got to tackle," Fangio said in the aftermath of Ringo getting beaten by Chase in the preseason game. "I'm not upset that the guy caught the ball on him. I'm upset that he didn't tackle him and he's got to realize where he is on the field, use the sideline, realize who he's going against. Those are all things you got to process and factor in a millisecond and he didn't do a good job of that in that play, but I expect him to learn from that and I expect them to improve from that."

Ringo did not "improve from that."

All throughout camp, I have thought of Ringo as the favorite to win the outside CB2 job opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Today is the first day I have thought that he is no longer the favorite.

I know that the follow-up here is probably, "OK, well who is then?" And honestly, I don't know. 🤷‍♂️

• Jakorian Bennett had a pass breakup vs. Jeudy, but then gave up a bunch of completions to varius Browns receivers thereafter.

• After one of his best days of camp on Tuesday, I thought Jalen Hurts had probably his worst day of camp on Wednesday. The lowlight was a throw on a square in about 15-20 yards down the field. He was way late getting the ball out, giving Ronnie Hickman, playing deep middle, plenty of time to jump the route for an INT.



Hurts also took a few sacks because the ball didn't come out on time and just generally looked confused by the looks the Browns defense were giving him.

• Unsurprisingly, Myles Garrett gave Jordan Mailata all he could handle. He beat Mailata a few times either with pressures or "sacks." Garrett had less success going up against Lane Johnson in team drills, which was a fun matchup to watch. On one rep, Garrett tried a dip move around the edge on Johnson, and at full speed his entire 272-pound body couldn't have been more than three feet off the ground. I don't know how Lane blocked him, but he was able to ride him around the arc of the pocket.



Garrett did get the best of Lane in 1-on-1's on an inside move. I have never seen Lane beaten as badly as Garrett beat him on that rep. Lane is arguably the most athletic tackle in NFL history, and Garrett made him look like his feet were in cinderblocks.

Tom Brady aside, Garrett is the best player I have ever seen practice live, and it's not as if the Eagles haven't had their share of star players over the years.

• Getting back to Mailata for a moment, he was also beaten by a third-team guy in Cameron Thomas. I thought Mailata had a tough day.

• It wasn't all bad. Quinyon Mitchell had a couple of reps against Jerry Jeudy, and looked good. On the first, Jeudy caught a pass on a slant for a short gain but Mitchell was right there. Low reward completion. Later, Mitchell had good coverage on a go route by Jeudy that ended up as an incompletion.



You'd never know it because he plays for the Browns, but Jeudy was sixth in the NFL with 1229 receiving yards in 2024.

• Will Shipley had a nice run through a gaping hole. There were good blocks by Brett Toth and Drew Kendall on that play. But just as importantly, Shipley had a great block in pass pro against a blitzing Jerome Baker.



• Azeez Ojulari has had a very quiet camp, but he came alive today, as he had at least one "sack" and a few other pressures.



• It feels like DeVonta Smith always cooks in joint practices, and today was no different. He had catches all over the field, including a TD.



• I missed it because I was watching OL/DL 1-on-1's, but Johnny Wilson had a nice contested catch during 7-on-7's, as our Evan Macy pointed out.



• Speaking of OL/DL 1-on-1, I could only watch the Eagles' OL vs. the Browns' DL. The Browns' OL vs. the Eagles' DL was too far away. We mentioned Lane vs. Garrett already, but I thought Tyler Steen did nice job on Browns sixth overall pick Mason Graham. Kendall Lamm had a tough rep in which he got bull rushed by former Eagles camp cut Julian Okwara.

• I thought the Browns practiced with great effort today. They were chippy, talkative, they flew to the football in waves, and played through the whistle. That makes sense given that the Eagles are the defending champs, and will serve as a measuring stick for opponents all season. Let this serve as a reminder that they're going to get everyone's best this season.

• Speaking of chippy behavior, the Eagles had their first fight of the summer. S Andre' Sam was working as the gunner on the punt team, and he got a little extra after the play from Browns CBs Tony Brown and Myles Harden. Sam tried to fight both of them, before the Eagles' sideline emptied to intervene. (Interestingly, the Browns sideline did not, initially at least.)



• If we're scoring win or loss on the joint practice as a whole, I'd give the Eagles a loss.

