Eagles 2025 training camp preview: Center

Over the next couple of weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the centers.

There are really only three centers on the roster presently, so we'll skip the depth chart.

Cam Jurgens

The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with Jurgens this offseason worth a reported $68 million, or $17 million per season. Jurgens is now signed through the 2029 season.

After playing just 35 snaps as a rookie in 2022 and then starting at RG in 2023, Jurgens took over at his natural spot at center in 2024 following Jason Kelce's retirement. Heading into the season, it was unanimously acknowledged that there was likely to be some kind of drop-off in play at center from Kelce to Jurgens, given that Kelce was one of the best centers of all time. It was really only a matter of how much. Turns out, Jurgens was up to the task of replacing the legendary Kelce, as he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first season as the Eagles' starting center.

Jurgens started all 16 meaningful regular season games, missing only the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Giants. At some point, he injured his back and was a gametime decision in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. It was decided that he would not start, but would be active in case of an emergency. Landon Dickerson filled in at center, but when he got hurt Jurgens filled in and played almost the entire second half. Postgame, he looked like a guy who had a very hurt back.

Jurgens is an elite athlete for a center, and he proved in the playoffs that he is also tough.

It was reported in February that Jurgens had back surgery following the Eagles' Super Bowl win to alleviate nerve pain. He did not participate in spring practices, but is expected to be good to go for training camp.

Drew Kendall

Kendall started 37 games over his college career, all at center. His father is Pete Kendall, who was a Seahawks first-round pick (21st overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft who played 13 seasons in the NFL. Read any scouting report on Kendall and it'll note that he's a smart player. Short arms aside, he also has a nice blend of size and athleticism.

As you can see in the highlight reel below, Boston College used Kendall's athleticism, putting him on the move to the perimeter and to the second level:

Kendall has a variety of opportunities to get on the field as a rookie.

To begin, the Eagles didn't already have a backup center off the bench before they drafted Kendall, so his selection filled a hole. In 2024, whenever Jurgens went down, LG Landon Dickerson moved to center, and Tyler Steen filled in at guard. Kendall has to show that he is worthy of filling in directly for Jurgens so that Jeff Stoutland doesn't have to juggle the O-line and have multiple spots manned by new players.

Also, when Kendall was selected, the Eagles listed him at center and guard, even though he only played center at Boston College. It's likely the Eagles will cross-train him at both spots as a rookie, and if he shows early on that he can play, maybe they'll allow him to compete with guys like Steen, Kenyon Green, Trevor Keegan, and Matt Pryor for the starting RG job?

My bet is that he makes the team as a backup center and guard, and is active on gameday.

Brett Toth

Toth has racked up a Julian Vandervelde-like 29 roster transactions over the course of his career and has been with the Eagles in some capacity every year since 2019. He spent the entirety of the 2024 regular season on the practice squad, but was called up to the 53-man roster for the playoffs after Jack Driscoll suffered an Achilles tear.

If you were to look at an Eagles playoff depth chart, Toth would've been listed as the second-team center, but in reality he was more like a third- or fourth-stringer, seeing as Dickerson filled in at center in relief of Jurgens in the NFC Championship Game, as noted above.

The Eagles try Toth at center every year, and every year he struggles with shotgun snaps, which we saw saw yet again during spring practices. He's a career fringe roster guy who is unlikely to make the team's initial 53-man roster.