Eagles 2025 training camp preview: Guard

Over the next couple of weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the guards.

Guard — more specifically, right guard — is one of the rare spots where a starting job is up for grabs. First, the depth chart:

Offense 1 2 3 LG Landon Dickerson Kenyon Green Trevor Keegan RT Tyler Steen Matt Pryor Marcus Tate

Landon Dickerson

In 2024, Dickerson was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third straight seasons. He is a "do your job" type who has only missed two career starts due to injury after falling to the second round of the 2021 draft because of durability concerns. At 6'6, 332, he is one of the biggest guards in the NFL. He and Jordan Mailata form a massive bulldozing duo on the left side of the Eagles' OL.

Tyler Steen

For the third straight offseason Steen will be in a battle for the starting RG job. In 2023 he lost to Cam Jurgens. In 2024 he lost to Mekhi Becton. Steen did get a fair amount of playing time in 2024, getting at least 40 offensive snaps in five games, against the Saints, Bengals, Steelers, and both games against the Giants.

Steen was a competent backup. For what it's worth, PFF had him down for no sacks allowed in his limited action, though he did have 5 regular season penalties and 1 in the playoffs.

This offseason will probably be his best chance of finally nailing down that starting spot.

Kenyon Green

The Eagles made a surprise trade this offseason when they sent fan fave S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick to the Texans for Green and a fifth-round pick. The trade was more about moving CJGJ off their books and less about recouping equal player value in return.

Green was the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft. He struggled as a rookie, and missed the entire 2023 season with a torn labrum. A shoulder injury caused him to miss five games in 2024, and he was also benched at one point, only getting his job back because his replacement got hurt.

So, why should the Eagles have any interest in this oft-injured bust who is only under contract for one more year?

The Eagles had him in for a pre-draft visit in 2022, so there's documented interest there. They employ the best developer of offensive linemen possibly in the world in Jeff Stoutland. Green turned 24 years old in March. He's younger than Tyler Steen, as well as some guys who were selected in the 2025 draft. The Eagles had success last season with another oft-injured bust in Mekhi Becton.

Green has talent, but for whatever reason it just did not work out in Houston. Obviously, the Eagles see something in him.

Matt Pryor

The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played in Philly for three seasons before the Eagles traded him to the Colts. He played for two seasons in Indianapolis (2021-2022), one season in San Francisco (2023), and one season in Chicago (2024). He has appeared in 92 games, with 39 starts. He started 15 games for the Bears in 2024.

His career snap counts:

Year LT LG C RG RT 2018 - - - - - 2019 - - - 75 - 2020 78 47 - 394 254 2021 94 - - 69 266 2022 249 - - 212 113 2023 5 11 - - 26 2024 (CHI) 1 49 - 895 59 TOTAL 427 107 1645 718



As you can see, Pryor has played four positions along the offensive line, which is something the Eagles value. He'll compete for a roster spot, and could be a fallback starting option if Steen and Green underwhelm in camp.

Trevor Keegan

Keegan played well enough in training camp in his rookie season, but he's a guard only, and therefore has limited use on gameday as a backup. He was only active for one game, the meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Giants. In that game, he split snaps with Steen, only playing 35 snaps.

Keegan will have a tougher path to making the Eagles' 53-man roster in 2025 with the additions of Green, Pryor, and rookie center Drew Kendall. He would help his chances of sticking on the roster if he could add center versatility to his repertoire. For what it's worth, Keegan did play some center in high school, and he got a few center reps in spring practices.

We'll see if Keegan gets a legitimate shot at the starting RG job, but he'll begin camp behind Steen, Green, and probably even Pryor.

Marcus Tate

Tate appeared in 42 games (37 starts) over four years at Clemson. He battled injuries throughout his career. We'll let Dane Brugler of The Athletic do the heavy lifting on Tate's scouting report:

A four-year starter at Clemson, Tate was entrenched at left guard in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s balanced gap/zone run scheme. He became just the third offensive lineman in school history to start a season opener as a true freshman and was a solid part of the Tigers’ line, when healthy. He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior. Tate sets up quickly and efficiently in pass protection, although his ability to create movement and sustain in the run game must improve. He didn’t look the same down the stretch in 2024, and his ability to stay healthy and effective will be crucial if he is going to make it at the next level. Overall, Tate has an NFL frame with functional mobility and technique but must show he can overcome his questionable balance and body control in the run game. He will boost his chances if he can prove to coaches that he has versatility across the interior. He is expected to be full-go by training camp after January knee surgery.

Tate went undrafted and did not sign with a team as an undrafted rookie until June, however, he was considered a 7th round prospect by Brugler, and a sixth-round prospect by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

