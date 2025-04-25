Eagles Day 2 mock draft roundup

Earlier this morning, we published our second-round mock draft.

Here's who a bunch of other *dorks* with too much time on their hands project to the Eagles in Round 2 (and in some cases, Round 3).

Round 2: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

If there's a team that can -- and would -- take a risk on a top-50 talent with injury questions such as Morrison, it's the Eagles.

Round 3: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State (No analysis given)

#JimmySays: Even with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean having outstanding rookie seasons in 2024, the Eagles do need to replenish their secondary after losing Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox.

Round 2: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

The run of tight end Dallas Goedert might be nearing an end in Philadelphia. No team better prepares for the future by addressing needs than general manager Howie Roseman's crew, and Arroyo is the type of speedy seam buster the Eagles could use.

#JimmySays: The Eagles would be thrilled if Arroyo fell to pick 64.

Round 2: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

A powerful, physical and highly competitive presence on the edge, Sawyer is a passionate defender and got better every year at Ohio State. Another potential defensive standout from an elite college program for the Eagles.

Round 3: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State (no analysis given)

#JimmySays: Sawyer is a good run defender and he finished the season strongly as a pass rusher.

Round 2: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State:

Porter is too naturally gifted for the Eagles to pass on him here.

Round 3: Savion Williams, WR, TCU (no analysis given)

#JimmySays: I'll be honest. I don't know much about Porter, but he doesn't feel like the typical value play the Eagles employ.

Round 2: T.J. Sanders, iDL, South Carolina

Sanders is a true 3-technique who wins with linear and lateral quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt. He must improve his hand precision and play strength to be a full-time starter. At worst, he is a contributing rotational 3-technique.

Round 3: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Williams' stats won't “wow” evaluators, but his tape and his measurables sure will. He's a very versatile and potentially high-impact NFL player on the line, in the backfield or as a returner.

#JimmySays: It took four guys to do a Day 2 mock draft?

Round 2: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

The Eagles love the trenches, and they have some aging players along what's known as one of the best offensive lines in the league. Continuing to add to it ensures it stays that way.

#JimmySays: Savaiinaea has OG/OT versatility, and would make a lot of sense.

Round 2: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Eagles broke with convention when they drafted a linebacker with their first pick. Now they can double down on trend breaking by spending a high pick on a safety. Nick Emmanwori has the athleticism and physicality to thrive as an NFL in the slot or deep down the field. His talent would give the Eagles yet another versatile weapon on their increasingly position-less defense.

#JimmySays: I wasn't surprised that Emmanwori didn't get drafted in Round 1, but I'd be shocked if he made it all the way to the end of Round 2.

*I call you dorks, with love.

