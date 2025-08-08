Eagles 53-man roster projection, after the first preseason game

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have had 10 practices and played their first preseason game, let's update our 53-man roster projection. (Gameday inactives bolded in red.)

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Throughout camp, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has looked better than McCord, and that held true in the first preseason game. However, the difference between the two players hasn't been so drastic that I'd put DTR on the 53 ahead of McCord, especially since McCord is a rookie and growing pains should be expected. I do wonder if the Eagles would keep four quarterbacks? Is that so crazy? Teams will do that on rare occasions if it makes sense. The 2000 Patriots, for example, kept four quarterbacks — Drew Bledsoe, John Friesz, Michael Bishop, and, of course, a rookie named Tom Brady.

I see two scenarios where the Eagles keep four quarterbacks:

They think DTR is more ready to play in a game in 2025 than McCord, and they value having a good QB3 more than the consensus view. But at the same time, they don't want to expose McCord to waivers. They believe DTR has some small trade value, and they prove to the NFL that they are not just going to give him away by keeping him on their initial 53.

I view that latter possibility as unlikely, but also not entirely out of the question.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

A.J. Dillon looks like a serviceable backup running back, but he averaged 3.4 yards per carry in 2023, he missed the entirety of the 2024 season, and he signed a veteran minimum contract in 2025. It's not like other teams around the league are going to be all over him should the Eagles release him at final cutdowns. I believe the Eagles can convince Dillon to come back to the team on the practice squad initially, with the idea that he will eventually be on the 53 with a role, playing behind the best offensive line in the NFL.

Otherwise, I liked what Montrell Johnson was doing in camp before he got hurt, but he missed the first preseason game and a handful of practices, which put a significant dent in his chances of making the team.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper , Ainias Smith

Cooper has done enough so far to justify keeping six wide receivers, while 2024 draft selections Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith will get another chance to develop while trying to carve out small roles in the offense and on special teams.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson, E.J. Jenkins

Granson has looked like the best tight end in camp so far, aside from Goedert and Calcaterra, and he is also a decent special teams player. Jenkins has size and athleticism, and I believe the team will try to continue to develop him.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Kendall Lamm, Drew Kendall, Darian Kinnard , Myles Hinton

Cameron Williams feels like a good candidate to land on injured reserve with a hangnail. He simply can't occupy a spot on the 53 with how bad he has looked this summer. Kenyon Green also hasn't done enough to justify a roster spot, either with his play or his lack of versatility.

Edge defenders (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ojulari has been invisible this summer, but the team may lean toward being a little more patient with him than they otherwise might because he was the only player brought in from the outside this offseason who got a decent contract.

Okoronkwo has some pass rush chops, and gets in as a specialist on obvious passing downs.

Sixth-round rookie Antwuan Powell-Ryland is another candidate for IR.

Interior defensive line (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall

The first four guys above are locks, and I believe that Hall has shown enough in camp to earn a spot. The trade of Thomas Booker to the Raiders confirms that the Eagles like what they have seen from Hall this summer.

The question here is whether Byron Young has done enough to earn a spot. He'd probably be my 54th guy.

Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

Nakobe Dean will almost certainly start training camp and the regular season on the PUP list. The other four guys are locks.

I'll note here that Dallas Gant and rookie UDFA Lance Dixon have also both had their moments in training camp, but there just isn't enough room on the roster for a fifth linebacker, especially with Dean returning at some point.

Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett

Jackson's roster spot is hardly safe, but for now we'll have him on. Eli Ricks is the player most affected by the trade for Bennett.

Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Andre' Sam deserves a long look here as well, perhaps instead of McCollum? But for now, we'll go chalk.

I'm also curious to see if rookie UDFA Maxen Hook can build on an eye-opening performance during the first preseason game.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

The new long snapper (Christian Johnstone) had a high snap Thursday night.

PUP list (1): LB Nakobe Dean

As noted above.



