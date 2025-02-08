Eagles activate Brandon Graham from IR to 53-man roster, plus other roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have activated Brandon Graham from injured reserve to the active 53-man roster.

Graham revealed after the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams that he had torn his left triceps. The injury occurred late in the game after the outcome was no longer in doubt.

At the time of the injury, Graham said he was done for the season. Before the season began, Graham said that 2024, his 15th NFL season, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender at the time he was injured. He finished the regular season with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

But when the Eagles' playoff run began, Graham started dropping hints that he might return to the field should the Eagles advance far enough into the playoffs. With the Super Bowl here, that time is now.

While he will almost certainly not be back to full strength and he runs the risk of re-injuring himself, Graham will play, and his presence should at least provide a morale boost for his teammates, at a minimum.

The Eagles placed C Nick Gates on IR

With Graham up, the Eagles had to make a corresponding roster move. Gates is essentially the team's fourth center behind Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Brett Toth. He is not typically active on gameday, and he is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. Gates suddenly appeared on the injury report on Thursday.

By going on IR, he will be able to stay on the Eagles' roster in some form rather than suffer the added indignity of getting cut.

The Eagles made two practice squad elevations

FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow were elevated from the practice squad for the Super Bowl. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback.

