More Sports:

September 01, 2021

Eagles 'agree to terms' with 15 practice squad players

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Travis_Fulgham_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles WR Travis Fulgham

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they agreed to terms with 15 practice squad players in the wake of 53-man roster cutdowns. There are no new names on that list.

If you followed Eagles training camp here, you already know something about each of those players. If you didn't follow along, you probably don't care about who made the practice squad. So let's just skip writing a blurb about each guy here. Cool? Terrific. We'll just note quickly that no teams poached any of the Eagles cuts during the post-cutdown waiver process, and it looks like the Eagles will be able to return everyone to the practice squad that they wanted to retain.

One player of note from the outside who was reportedly set to join the Eagles' practice squad is Marvin Wilson, an undrafted rookie free agent signing of the Browns who Cleveland cut. Per John Clark:

Wilson is a player we profiled in our "Grocery Shopping" series last year. He is a former five-star recruit out of high school who at one time was thought of as a likely high pick. Wilson is probably just a run-stuffing DT, and those guys aren't super valuable, but he is a notable name nevertheless. His absence from the Eagles' announcement could mean that the Eagles and Browns are playing a game of tug of war over him.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons blames everyone but himself for shortcomings, issues with Sixers
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Attend Home Delivery World for free
Limited - Home Delivery World Main

TV

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' may have scenes in Ireland in Season 15
Always Sunny Ireland

Health News

Penn Medicine, Wharton School initiative seeks to improve health of lower-income Philly residents
Penn Medicine Wharton School Fund for Health

Technology

More than 30,000 PGW customers need to re-register their online accounts
Philadelphia Gas Works

Shopping

Fairmount Vintage Flea Market setting up at Eastern State Penitentiary this September
Flea market Eastern State Penitentiary

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved