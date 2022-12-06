More Sports:

December 06, 2022

Eagles announce six roster moves

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
New Eagles DE Janarius Robinson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced six roster moves on Tuesday. Let's cover each of them.

They placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve: We covered that in more detail here.

They activated DE Janarius Robinson from injured reserve: Robinson was a 2021 Vikings fourth-round pick out of Florida State. He has not yet appeared in an NFL regular season game, as he spent the entirety of his rookie season on injured reserve. The Eagles claimed him off of waivers earlier this season, but soon after placed him on IR. 

In college, Robinson had 104 tackles and eight sacks over a four-year career in which he played in 34 games. A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

Traits-based edge defender with the potential to play standing or as an even-front end. Studying tape can be a frustrating exercise, as the same player doesn't always show up from game to game. He's an agile athlete with rare length and has the traits necessary to make plays on the next level, but his wingspan often goes to waste due to a lack of skilled hand usage, and he seems content to put it in cruise control in certain situations. He has the physical tools and athletic ability necessary to play in the league, but his ceiling and floor could be defined by his motor and willingness to put the work in that is necessary for improvement.

Robinson does indeed have an intriguing blend of size and athleticism:

To be determined if he'll be active on gameday anytime soon.

They waived S Andre Chachere: The Eagles now only have three safeties on their active roster in Marcus Epps, Reed Blankenship, and K'Von Wallace, with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on IR.

They released DT Anthony Rush from the practice squad: He's a 6'5, 350-pound space-eater, and the Eagles already have two of those on the active roster.

They released CB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad: Small, lightning-fast CB who has been on four teams in three years.

They released WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad: If I'm being perfectly honest, I've never heard of this person in my life and must have missed when the Eagles signed him in the first place.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

