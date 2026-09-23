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September 23, 2026

Eagles-Bears Week 3 odds preview: The Jalen Hurts show moves on to the banged-up Bears

Jalen Hurts has been the Eagles' true star to begin the year, and the Birds certainly hope that will continue Monday night in Chicago.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Titans-9.20.26-NFL.JPG Steve Roberts/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hurts is keeping the Eagles' offense going, despite the early bumps.

The Eagles are 2-0 after Jalen Hurts and co. staged a last-minute comeback over the Titans, on a winning drive with the kind of clutch throws that good quarterbacking should look like (contrary to a certain opinion.

The Bears are 1-1 after losing a 9-3 slog to the Vikings, losing starting quarterback Caleb Williams to a highly theatrical hamstring strain and then their backup Tyson Bagent to a more understated concussion.

Even so, both injuries are expected to bring Chicago down to their third-string QB, Case Keenum, for Monday night at Soldier Field, which significantly alters what was set to be a primetime matchup between two NFC headliners.

The Eagles are a bit banged up, too, after leaving Nashville with the 24-20 win. But all things considered, the situation favors them for a long Week 3, with sportsbooks putting the Birds down as a 4.5-point favorite.

Here's a rundown of the spread, money lines, and over/under points total for Monday night across several books:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -4.5PHI -225
CHI +185		41.5
FanDuel PHI -4.5PHI -215
CHI +180		42.5
BetRivers PHI -4.5PHI -215
CHI +175		42
BetMGM PHI -4.5PHI -220
CHI +180		42
Caesars PHI -4.5PHI -218
CHI +180		41.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Sep. 22

The Eagles have had their bumps out of the gate, like a mostly ineffective rushing attack and a defensive front that maybe isn't as fearsome as it should be, but Hurts so far has compensated for it heavily, making smart and precise throws for DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks to grab, and at the end, Darius Cooper on a great read for the winner.

If it wasn't for the QB play of Hurts, which was the subject of redundant to outright ridiculous debate all summer, there's a good chance the Eagles are looking at 0-2 instead. Hurts, however, has been their most important player, at the most important position, which has been huge.

Stock in the Bears was high following Week 1, when Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns and former Eagle D'Andre Swift ran for 124 yards and three more scores on the way to a 59-37 win over the Panthers.

This past Sunday, though, was a bit of a crash back to earth, after Williams went down while on the run and exited the game, which left Chicago with little of recourse against the Minnesota defense.

Williams is week-to-week now with the aforementioned hamstring strain, and Bagent is in the concussion protocol and probably won't be ready in time for Sunday.

On the injury front in Philadelphia, leading tight end Dallas Goedert is going to miss time with a sprained MCL in his knee, which probably helped spur the Eagles to bring back Zach Ertz via the practice squad. It'll have to be seen, though, whether Ertz is elevated in time to play Monday night, or if he'll need a ramp-up period.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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