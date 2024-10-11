Eagles locks and long shots: Bets to take in Week 6 against the Browns

There are two competing thoughts about the Philadelphia Eagles and the bye week. On one hand, it’s time away from the frustrating start of the season. It gives players and coaches a chance to breathe away from football, even if it’s nowhere near the entire time of the bye itself. That’s important, especially with a team as disjointed and off as the Eagles. It hasn’t looked pretty to say the least.



The other side is my side, the one that questions how deep the issues are with this team. Knowing all the way that the deeper the issues, the longer the process it is to fix them. Nick Sirianni meddling with Kellen Moore, or Vic Fangio struggling to adapt to his personnel, or Jalen Hurts turning over the football, none of these things get fixed within a week.

The good news is nobody seems to be playing worse right now than Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles sat at -6 before their bye and are upwards to 9.5-point favorites. We won’t be playing that side since the value is gone. We lost 3.5 points and the spread moved through two key numbers (6,7). Instead, let’s look at our Week 6 Lock and Long Shot!

Week 6 Lock

The Birds look to be healthier coming into this game with both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith expected back. There are a few player props that are worth playing since the game spread is basically untouchable. Brown is going to command a ton of eyes from Jim Schwartz but trust the Browns DC will have something planned for Smith too. While I think both are live to score, and it could be one of those types of games where both do – our best bet is targeting a different market.

Cleveland will have its hands full trying to overcompensate for their pitiful offense. They will try and push through the Birds OL, but Philly will be able to throw, and protect Hurts enough for guys to get downfield. That’s where we find Smith, able to glide past Browns defenders and his longest reception total.

Best Bet: DeVonta Smith O 21.5 Receiving Yards

Week 6 Long Shot

Each book has its own built-in game specials. While the odds may not always be in our favor, we occasionally find one that plays. Our Week 6 NFL long shot is a 26-1 game special on FanDuel with both teams fully capable of doing their part. The +2600 ticket just asks each team to score a TD and a FG in each half.

Jake Elliot has just one attempt over the last two games but that should change as there’s a new focus on not leaving points on the field. The Eagles need a win and Sirianni’s wild notions of going for it in kickable situations won’t continue to fly. We know just getting back Brown and Smith should help increase points scored, specifically touchdowns.

As far as the Eagles’ side, I feel confident in getting 20 points total split down the middle. As for Cleveland, it gets a little trickier, but they still have a bunch of talent around Watson.

The offense around the QB should look far better, but there’s always the Eagles' breakdown on defense. Getting two TDs – split between the two halves – is far from impossible for Cleveland. We just aren’t used to it.

Best Bet: Each Team to Score 1+ TD & 1+ FG in Each Half +2600

