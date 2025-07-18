Eagles camp countdown: Who will be 'training camp MVP' on defense?

From now until July 22, PhillyVoice will be previewing 2025 Eagles training camp by choosing a topic question for the staff to debate. This series will run from Monday, July 7, through Monday, July 21, as all players are expected to report to the NovaCare Complex by July 22. The first session is July 23.

Today's final preview topic question is: Which Eagle will be the defensive MVP of training camp? Our writers made their selections and wrote about the players they felt best fit the category.





Who will be "training camp MVP" on defense?

Geoff Mosher: Smael Mondon Jr.

I like to call this the "Chris McCoy Award." Who's Chris McCoy, you ask? McCoy was an Eagles outside linebacker in 2013 who looked unblockable in the preseason finale against the Jets. He notched two sacks, a tackle for a loss, a near-interception on the very first play from scrimmage, and truckload of tackles to convince several in the media – and probably some of his teammates – that he'd made the 53-man roster. Until he didn't. McCoy was waived the next day when rosters were cut down but we'll always remember his "MVP" effort.

Linebackers and safeties typically stand out at camp, because pass rushers can't hit the QB until the preseason games. So I'm going with Mondon Jr., a rookie fifth-rounder out of – where else? – Georgia who clocked a 4.58 at the NFL Combine and is known for flowing downhill fast and playing with plus instincts.

Don't be stunned if Mondon's athleticism is responsible for several tipped passes, some interceptions and possibly even some forced fumbles in the preseason games and joint practice against the Browns. Unlike McCoy, though, Mondon will be sticking around on the 53-man roster.

Nick Tricome: Jalyx Hunt, DE

It's not so much about earning a job or a starting spot in this case as it is Hunt just bringing so much energy all the time.

Back at OTAs, even though the Eagles weren't in pads, it wasn't uncommon to see Hunt bursting off the edge in 11-on-11 drills to force Jalen Hurts to run out of the pocket, then take off sprinting in celebration if he touched up his QB for a practice sack.

The way Eagles training camp is structured now, it's not really built for the defensive line to show too much, even in the small window when the pads do go on.

That said, Hunt can make those reps, with or without pads, fun. So the No. 58 jersey should be catching people's attention often.

