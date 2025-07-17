Eagles camp countdown: Who will be 'training camp MVP' on offense?

From now until July 22, PhillyVoice will be previewing 2025 Eagles training camp by choosing a topic question for the staff to debate. This series will run from Monday, July 7, through Monday, July 21, as all players are expected to report to the NovaCare Complex by July 22. The first session is July 23.





Today's preview topic question is: Which Eagle will be the offensive MVP of training camp? Our writers made their selections and wrote about the players they felt best fit the category.





Who will be "training camp MVP" on offense?

Geoff Mosher: Danny Gray, WR

There's one thing you need to understand about this category: The "All-NovaCare" MVP each year is usually someone who shines and dazzles in practices and the preseason who you're least expecting it from. Past names of offensive camp MVPs include Lorenzo Booker, Hank Baskett, Henry Josey, Paul Turner, and so on and so forth. So we're not going with A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley here.

The other thing you need to understand: You're gonna hear the name "Danny Gray" a whole lot this summer. Why? Because the kid has the kind of blistering speed that lends itself to standing out in practice and preseason games, and especially when matched against second- and third-team cornerbacks.



Gray's 4.3 speed makes him one of the fastest receivers on the team – if not the fastest – and puts him squarely in line to be more than just a "camp darling" whose standout performances will get tossed in the time capsule alongside Josey's and Booker's. Gray has the potential to win a job for an offense that's clearly lacking a No. 3 wideout, so don't just casually dismiss any of his big plays or highlights this summer.

The 49ers thought highly enough of Gray's skill set that they picked him in the third round of the 2022 draft out of SMU. Gray only lasted two seasons with San Francisco – he spent 2023 on Injured Reserve – and quite possibly was over-drafted, but that doesn't mean he can make a meaningful contribution to the Eagles this season after spending most of 2024 on the practice squad.



Having some deep ball specialists like Hurts, Tanner McKee and even Kyle McCord throwing to him surely will help his cause. Whether he makes the 53 or not is discussion for several weeks down the road. For now, sit back and enjoy watching – or reading – about Gray stealing the spotlight at camp.

Nick Tricome: Nick Muse, TE

There's always one pass catcher who goes off in camp and the preseason, and based on some nice catches seen during OTAs back in the spring, Muse might be that guy among the tight end group.

Dallas Goedert coming back doesn't really leave any room to move up on the tight end depth chart, with him and Grant Calcaterra taking up 1 and 2, but then again, preseason heroes don't often make the teams they ball out for anyway. That tape is for someone else.

Going off of how he cut around and used his size and reach back at OTAs, I think Muse is going to stand out against third-stringers and maybe even the second-stringers when the Eagles get into the back halves of each of their preseason games.

Kyle McCord seemed to find him pretty well during third-string OTA reps, too, so it's possible that the rookie QB might lean on him early during that first run of in-game preseason reps.

