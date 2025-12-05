Eagles-Chargers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the Birds' look to avoid another meltdown

The Eagles have lost two straight, in infuriating fashion with a continuously uncreative offense and a defense that gets left out on the field for far too long because of it.

They've had 10 days off between Black Friday's meltdown against the Bears and this Monday night's primetime matchup against the Chargers out in LA.

Will they have figured something out in that space in between to right the ship and get a win?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for Monday night and Week 14...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 14



Eagles (8-4) at Chargers (8-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN/ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters), ESPN2 (Peyton and Eli Manning)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 14 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3 PHI -170

LAC +142 40.5 FanDuel PHI -3 PHI -164

LAC +138 40.5 BetRivers PHI -3 PHI -175

LAC +132 41 BetMGM PHI -3 PHI -190

LAC +155 41 Hard Rock Bet PHI -3 PHI -175

LAC +145 41

*Lines as of Monday, Dec. 1

Jimmy Kempski (8-4)

Eagles 21, Chargers 20

Ugh. I hate myself for picking the Eagles here. The Chargers don't have a very good run defense, but the Eagles can't run it against anyone, and the Chargers have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. I have very little confidence that the Eagles' staff figured much out during their mini-bye.

BUT... the Chargers' offensive line has been an absolute mess ever since they lost Joe Alt for the season with an ankle injury Week 9. A quick review:

• First, they lost LT Rashawn Slater for the season during training camp with a torn patellar tendon. Alt moved from RT to LT, and Trey Pipkins filled in at RT.

• Alt went down Week 9, and Jamaree Salyer filled in.

• In Week 10 against the Steelers, the Chargers started Austin Deculus at LT. That went badly, and he got benched.

• In Week 11 against the Jaguars, they turned to Trevor Penning, who they had dealt for at the trade deadline. He stunk, and got benched.

• After their Week 12 bye, they went back to Salyer Week 13 against the Raiders. He has been the best of the three, so he'll probably start Week 14 against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, on the interior, the Chargers have RG Mekhi Becton, who has had a bad season and even got benched during the second half of the Chargers' Week 11 game against the Jaguars; C Bradley Bozeman, who (grain of salt) is PFF's 37th ranked center out of 37 centers; and LG Zion Johnson, the best remaining starting offensive lineman on the team, who is just a guy.

Add in that Justin Herbert is almost certain to be affected by a broken hand, even if it's his non-throwing hand, and I actually have less confidence in the Chargers' offense than I do in the Eagles'.

The Eagles win the turnover battle and the coaching staff leaves L.A. happy, even though nothing is fixed.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Chargers

Evan Macy (7-5)

Eagles 24, Chargers 18

The Cowboys lost Thursday night, which take a little of the pressure off for the Eagles, who have a 2-game lead now for the NFC East. A win Monday night boosts it to 2.5. I think they'll get it there and narrow the magic number in the division to 2. Yes, they will be missing Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter, the main reason some of my coworkers are picking the Chargers to win, but I think the rest of the Eagles roster is too talented.

They will have some extra rest having last played on Black Friday and some extra time to plan for their trip out to L.A. No more excuses, the offense needs to be firing in this one. With the Raiders to follow and then the Commanders, this is the easy stretch of the schedule. Philly needs to win two of three here to lock up their playoff aspirations. I think it'll be a win out west in Week 14.

Geoff Mosher (8-4)

Chargers 26, Eagles 23

I had every intention of picking the Eagles – until the news broke that Jalen Carter is out. Now, the Eagles will be without their best offensive player (Lane Johnson) and defensive player (Carter). That seems a bit too much going against them as they attempt to break a two-game losing streak.

The Chargers are flawed, and banged up, and even if Justin Herbert plays I'd be shocked if the Bolts had much of a pass game. They're another team that'll be heavily run reliant against the Eagles. That's where the Carter absence will really hurt. Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis, already playing a ton of snaps more than last year, have to take on larger roles, along with rarely used Byron Young and perhaps rookie Ty Robinson, who's even more sparsely used.

Unless the Eagles offense really wakes up, which is always possible, it's hard to see them overcoming these obstacles working against them.

MORE: Eagles-Chargers injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome (7-5)

Chargers 27, Eagles 16

As I write this, Kevin Patullo is still the offense playcaller.

Is he the entire problem? No, but a shift in responsibilities was the most immediate fix the Eagles could try to make within the 10 days they had between Black Friday and Monday night, which tells me that at this point, they're not serious about trying to fix the offense in-season anymore.

So with that in mind, all I can see is more listless three-and-outs from the offense, which is going to leave an increasingly tired defense (now minus Jalen Carter) out there for too long to be gashed by Kimani Vidal and a returning Omarion Hampton on the ground.

Justin Herbert braving a broken hand and lighting up the Eagles is what I feel will be the national storyline on Tuesday, while back here in Philly, fans are going to be furious – more than they already are.

I don't want this for the Eagles, but they've brushed away their problems for too long, and now it's too late. You don't suddenly find your identity as an offense 75 percent of the way through the season.

