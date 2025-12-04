Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

The 8-4 Philadelphia Eagles and the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers will square off on Monday Night Football, in a matchup of two teams that will both be without two of their best players.

Here's the Eagles-Chargers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status RT Lane Johnson Foot DNP

iDL Jalen Carter Shoulders DNP LB Zack Baun Hand Limited EDGE Jaelan Phillips Concussion Limited WR Jahan Dotson Toe Limited WR/RS Xavier Gipson Shoulder Limited S Marcus Epps Shoulder Full OT Myles Hinton Back Full



Thursday notes:

• Johnson has a chance to play Week 15 against the Raiders, but he won't play against the Chargers.



• Carter reportedly won't play against the Chargers after having a procedure on both shoulders.



• Epps appeared in eight games for the Eagles before he landed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He is still on IR, but the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday. With rookie starting S Andrew Mukuba on IR, Epps is a noteworthy player.

In Week 13 against the Bears, third-year pro Sydney Brown got the start with Mukuba out. Brown was the team's third safety early in the season, and he had a regular role, mixing in at times in the base defense. However, his snaps dried up after Week 3. In the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Giants, it's worth noting that Reed Blankenship left with an injury and it was Epps, not Brown, who filled in. In other words, before he went on IR, Epps was the third safety. If he is ready to go by Monday night, Epps could be in line to start against the Chargers.

• As we mentioned in our snap counts, Phillips was concussed against the Bears, but should be fine for Monday.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs.

• S Marcus Epps (IR, 21-day practice window opened 12/2): As noted above.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 13): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett, and he has played well, even contributing as a tackler on the punt coverage unit.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/6): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on November 19.



• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively be a redshirt season for him.

