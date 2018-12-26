RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After a long, roller coaster of a season, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in, as they need a win Week 17 against the Washington Redskins, coupled with a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Chicago Bears.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the matchups to watch against the Redskins? Is the fan base a little too confident about the result of that game? Will the Bears be watching the Rams-49ers scoreboard, and eventually rest their starters against the Vikings? Can the Eagles actually make some noise in the playoffs if they get in?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:





