December 25, 2018

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 17

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122518NickFoles James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

In case you hadn't heard, Nick Foles beat a pair of 10-plus-win teams the last two weeks.

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the 15th week of the 2018 NFL season:

ESPN: 15th

Non-QB MVP: TE Zach Ertz. Although DT Fletcher Cox has wreaked havoc inside all year and is also worthy of consideration, Ertz has had a historic season, setting a new record for most catches in a season by a tight end (113). In an offense that has lacked consistency, Ertz has been the one constant force.

#JimmySays: Ertz is a good choice. I'd go with Fletcher Cox.

NFL: 15th

Nick Foles owns a flair for the dramatic, unmatched by anyone in the NFL today. It's darned weird. Only Charlton Heston's role in " Wayne's World II" can challenge the Eagles QB in that realm. Foles is mostly a career backup -- who also won a Super Bowl versus the greatest team of his era in high-drama fashion. He's saved the Eagles' playoff hopes two weeks in a row, doing it Sunday by throwing for a mere 471 yards and four touchdowns. Are you kidding? Not to mention being sidelined for a play on the final drive after absorbing a huge blow, before trotting back out there, a la Willis Reed. Philadelphia needs a win and a Vikings loss to get into the tournament. I wouldn't bet against the Eagles.

#JimmySays: I wouldn't bet against the Eagles Week 17 either. However, I have my doubts with the Bears.

CBS: 14th

Nick Foles has come to the rescue again. If they beat the Redskins and the Vikings lose, they are in the playoffs.

#JimmySays: That's basically a cut and paste from last week. 

USA Today: 15th

What an amazing story Nick Foles is authoring … again. I’ll ask again: Has anyone had a stranger NFL career than Foles?

#JimmySays: Whenever Foles retires, his career recap is going to be fun to write.

SportingNews: 15th

The Eagles still are playing shaky defense, and they still can’t run the ball in key situations. But apparently none of that matters when they have Super Foles. However, it also wouldn't be surprising if the QB were to play poorly against Washington.

#JimmySays: Uh, any reason why? Like, I respect the take, but can we get the logic behind it?

b/r: 10th

It is understandable if fans are already feeling a major sense of deja vu with the Eagles. The run so far has already felt improbable, and they have already mopped up the Redskins once this season. If the Eagles slip into the playoffs, they might be the scariest team alive. 

#JimmySays: If I'm the Bears, I would much rather play the Vikings than the Eagles, and it wouldn't even be close.

