Eagles playoff scenarios: Philadelphia is very much alive, but still needs some help

The Eagles didn't exactly get the help they needed Sunday to get in control of their playoff fate — but a win against the Texans kept them very much alive as their 32-30 triumph moves them to 8-7 on the year.



If you missed it — the Eagles blew a 13 point lead with under five minutes left but somehow, drove the field to give Jake Elliott the chance to be a hero again (along with the still growing legend of Nick Foles) and save Philadelphia's title defense.

Now to practical matters, like making this victory mean something.

First, we must present a sentence that most Birds fans can be forgiven for skipping over: the Cowboys won the NFC East with their Week 16 victory over the Buccaneers.

That means the Wild Card is the only option. Here's how things stand right now, with the Seahawks set to face the Chiefs later Sunday night:

Record Remaining games Seahawks 8-6 vs. KC, vs. ARZ Vikings 8-6-1 vs. CHI Eagles 8-7 at WAS





Two of the above three teams will make the playoffs with the division-winners more or less set in the NFC. The scenarios are pretty obvious but to break them down just a bit:

In control

The Eagles have to win in Washington next Sunday. There is no other way to make the postseason now. They have gotten a bit of a break as the Redskins are on their fourth quarterback of the season in Josh Johnson, a name that inspires fear in almost no one. They put up a fight against Tennessee Saturday, but the Week 17 matchup really should be the Eagles' for the taking — even on the road.

The Vikings

The simplest way for Philly to get in is a Bears victory in Minnesota to close out the year. Chicago plays the Niners later this afternoon and should get to 11-4 pretty easily. That's a good thing for the Eagles, as the Bears will actually have an outside shot at getting a first round bye (they will need some help from the Rams and Saints though), and seeding is very important come postseason time. The more important the Week 17 game is for the Bears the better for Eagles fans.

Minnesota, on the other hand, held on against the Lions in Week 16 and can clinch a playoffs berth with a win in the last week thanks to their tie earlier this year giving them a half game edge on the Birds. For yet another winter, the Eagles' Super Bowl chances depend on the Vikings being the Vikings.

The Seahawks

This team could come off the board with a win on Sunday Night football later over the Chiefs, as Seattle's ninth win would give them a tie-breaker over the Eagles should they each finish 9-7. Philadelphia needs Seattle not only to lay an egg in primetime in Week 16, they also need to somehow falter against the Cardinals — who are reportedly already firing their head coach as they vie for the first pick in the draft — to get a miracle spot in the playoffs.

So to summate, an Eagles win in Week 17, paired with two Seahawks losses or one Vikings loss, gets them into the postseason.

After back-to-back wins against double-digit win teams with their backs against the wall, it's clear with the Eagles anything can happen. Stay tuned.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports