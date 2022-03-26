More Sports:

March 26, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_Cowboys_fans_9_Week8_Kate_Frese_1102208.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans wait for the team to get better.

We're now almost two weeks deep into NFL free agency, and after a splashy Day 1 signing, the Philadelphia Eagles have missed out on one opportunity after the next at several different positions. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How concerning is it that wide receivers seemingly don't want to play in Philly? Why is the team bringing back guys like Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett? What is next for the team in free agency? Is this it?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Parties

5 reasons your next party needs to be at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is looking for people actively taking Coumadin

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Education

Temple University to provide off-campus landlords with funding for security cameras and lighting
Temple University Landlords

Senior Health

Excessive daytime napping linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's disease in older adults, study finds
Alzheimers Sleep Study

Arts & Culture

Exhibit at Fairmount Water Works explores legacy of racial discrimination in public pools
Pool exhibit Fairmount Water Works

Performances

Benefit concert for Ukraine at Penn Rotunda to feature traditional Eastern European music
Ukraine Benefit Concert

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved