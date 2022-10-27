More Sports:

October 27, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans yell "Jimmmaaaaaayyyyy!" in excitement for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their bye week at 6-0, and Howie Roseman has already demonstrated that the Birds are buyers in advance of the November 1 trade deadline.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first seven weeks of the season? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up on each side of the ball against their next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

