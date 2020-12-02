More Sports:

December 02, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
A fan with a mask during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 1, 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 3-7-1 after yet another loss, and currently in third place in the worst division in NFL history, as this disastrous season rolls along.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this rock bottom, or can it get worse? Should the Eagles fire Howie Roseman and/or Doug Pederson? Will they? Would the Eagles be better off losing the rest of their games this season? Should they actively try to do that? Should we start talking about the best prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, and who the Eagles should take?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
