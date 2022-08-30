Philly will probably love Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

It's cutdown day, but the Eagles managed to land a big upgrade in the defensive backfield when they traded with the Saints for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

How he'll fit into the defense, whether he'll be at safety or nickel corner, will be answered in due time (later today most likely), but the immediate point seen throughout social media following the news: Philly's probably gonna love him.

Just imagine him doing that to the Cowboys star down in Arlington when the time comes. Dallas fans would probably be livid.

It isn't just for the fans though, in his three NFL seasons so far, Gardner-Johnson has successfully gotten into opponents' heads.

Exhibit A: Tom Brady.

Exhibit B: Javon Wims and the Chicago Bears (Yeah, that was him who took that confused punch to the helmet a couple of years ago).

Apparently, former Bears coach Matt Nagy even devoted time in practice to brace for Gardner-Johnson's chirping. It didn't work.

Gardner-Johnson on that incident and his approach to the game:

Yeah, Philly's probably gonna love this guy.

By the way, let the record show: He had Joel Embiid for MVP.

