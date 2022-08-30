More Sports:

August 30, 2022

Philly will probably love Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson plays football with an attitude that should fit well here

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Chauncey-Gardner-Johnson-Eagles-Trade-Saints-10.31.21-nfl.jpg Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

New Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson celebrates a fumble recovery on Halloween last season.

It's cutdown day, but the Eagles managed to land a big upgrade in the defensive backfield when they traded with the Saints for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

How he'll fit into the defense, whether he'll be at safety or nickel corner, will be answered in due time (later today most likely), but the immediate point seen throughout social media following the news: Philly's probably gonna love him.

Just imagine him doing that to the Cowboys star down in Arlington when the time comes. Dallas fans would probably be livid.

It isn't just for the fans though, in his three NFL seasons so far, Gardner-Johnson has successfully gotten into opponents' heads.

Exhibit A: Tom Brady.

Exhibit B: Javon Wims and the Chicago Bears (Yeah, that was him who took that confused punch to the helmet a couple of years ago).

Apparently, former Bears coach Matt Nagy even devoted time in practice to brace for Gardner-Johnson's chirping. It didn't work. 

Gardner-Johnson on that incident and his approach to the game:

Yeah, Philly's probably gonna love this guy. 

By the way, let the record show: He had Joel Embiid for MVP.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia New Orleans Saints Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Politics

President Biden to deliver primetime speech in Philadelphia on Thursday
Biden Philadelphia speech

Sponsored

Penn Live Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a Community Open House, September 16-17
Limited - Penn Live Arts

Women's Health

Generation Z is more prone to high blood pressure during pregnancy, data shows
Millennials Gen Z hypertension

Eagles

Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles
083022SamMartin

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new album announcement while accepting Video of the Year award at VMAs
Taylor Swift VMA Midnights

Entertainment

With $3 movie tickets, theater operators hope to lure people back
National Cinema Day $3 tickets

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved