Philly will probably love Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

August 30, 2022
It's cutdown day, but the Eagles managed to land a big upgrade in the defensive backfield when they traded with the Saints for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
How he'll fit into the defense, whether he'll be at safety or nickel corner, will be answered in due time (later today most likely), but the immediate point seen throughout social media following the news: Philly's probably gonna love him.
New Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is one of the biggest shit talkers / instigators in the league. Potential to be a fan fave.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 30, 2022
First picture that comes up when searching “Chauncey Gardner-Johnson” for a BGN article photo is this one of him kicking a rival's logo.— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 30, 2022
Yeah, I think Eagles fans are gonna like this guy. pic.twitter.com/P4xRGsmDlA
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson out here beating up the Falcons logo 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mq7Xg7y8On— Jukedly on Instagram ⚡️ (@JukedlyIG) January 10, 2022
Just imagine him doing that to the Cowboys star down in Arlington when the time comes. Dallas fans would probably be livid.
It isn't just for the fans though, in his three NFL seasons so far, Gardner-Johnson has successfully gotten into opponents' heads.
Exhibit A: Tom Brady.
All I needed to see pic.twitter.com/44ATtVrEAH— AF (@ArkansasFred) August 30, 2022
Exhibit B: Javon Wims and the Chicago Bears (Yeah, that was him who took that confused punch to the helmet a couple of years ago).
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson seems like a prime candidate for a player that everybody HATES but Philadelphia LOVESpic.twitter.com/VYFZuEtd1k— Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) August 30, 2022
Here's Bears coach Matt Nagy explaining that the Bears literally took practice time to go over CJ Gardner-Johnson's ... let's call it "play style" (he doesn't mention him by name) to prepare for the #Saints this week.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 11, 2021
Does not appear to have had the effect he hoped it would. pic.twitter.com/lRjUIm7izH
Gardner-Johnson rejected the idea that he likes being an agitator but said, "I play football. It’s football, guys get chippy. I don’t know what to tell you. I wouldn’t be here today if I’m not me. So I’m not gonna change for nobody. I’m out there playing football."— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 2, 2020
Yeah, Philly's probably gonna love this guy.
By the way, let the record show: He had Joel Embiid for MVP.
So Embiid NOT THE MVP ….. smh— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) May 9, 2022
Embiid still playing remember that!! With a BROKE FACE …… WARRIOR— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) May 9, 2022
