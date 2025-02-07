Eagles-Chiefs: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Super Bowl LIX

The day nears and the suspense builds.

On Sunday, the Eagles will finally face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with Jalen Hurts and the Birds on the hunt for the franchise's second-ever Lombardi Trophy while Mahomes and the Chiefs are after the NFL's first-ever three-peat.

Once again, an Eagles Super Bowl is coming to Dynasty vs. Destiny.

Who will be left holding the trophy in the end?

Here are our final picks for the season...

• GAME INFO •

Super Bowl LIX



Eagles (14-3) vs. Chiefs (15-2)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Super Bowl LIX betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings KC -1.5 KC -125

PHI +105 48.5 FanDuel KC -1.5 KC -124

PHI +106 48.5 BetRivers KC -1.5 KC -130

PHI +107 49 BetMGM KC -1.5 KC -125

PHI +105 49 ESPN BET KC -1.5 KC -127

PHI +107 48.5 *Lines as of Monday

Jimmy Kempski

2024/25 RECORD: 15-5

PICK: Eagles 28, Chiefs 25

A snipped from his pick — which you can read the rest of right here:

The Eagles are the better team, and they are going to win comfortably on Super Bowl Sunday. The Chiefs get a late garbage-time TD and two-point conversion to make the score look closer than it is, the Eagles recover an onsides kick, and the Birds hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in front of the art museum. Grease the poles.

Evan Macy

2024/25 RECORD: 14-6

PICK: Chiefs 28, Eagles 27

I have absolutely no idea. I waited until the last minute, and I still can't decide who I think will win this game. I don't think the Eagles can win in a close game. Their defense bent a lot in recent weeks in key situations — most notably against the Rams who made Philly sweat down the stretch in the Divisional Round snow game. Patrick Mahomes is one of the best to ever do it, and the Chiefs are ungodly good in close games having won their last 17 in a row (!).

The Eagles' path to winning is to have a few big plays, get a two score lead and play keep away with Saquon Barkley. The problem is, I think the Chiefs will be extremely focused on preventing the big splashy plays unlike other defenses the Eagles have handled. Andy Reid and Steve Spagnolo know how to make Jalen Hurts uncomfortable with the blitz. I think the Chiefs keep this within a touchdown, and then Mahomes has the ball with too much time remaining and breaks Philly's heart.

I am predicting a three-peat. Please prove me wrong fellas.

Shamus Clancy

2024/25 RECORD: 16-4

PICK: Eagles 34, Chiefs 16

If this game is close late, the Eagles are finished. A fourth quarter one-score game spells doom for the Birds with the innumerable amount of magical acts Patrick Mahomes has performed in his already historically great career. If the Eagles are going to hoist their second ever Lombardi Trophy, they're going to need to have it be a beatdown.

If you think that's too wild of a circumstance to believe, look back at the way Tampa Bay did just that to Mahomes four years ago in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were the better team top to bottom even with the Chiefs already defending champs and blew them out 31-9.

The Eagles have the best running back, offensive line and overall defense in football. They have the tools to win and to win comfortably.

Let's dial up a specific prediction... A handful of minutes remaining on the clock... Brandon Graham comes in for some pass-rush help and forces an errant throw on Mahomes that winds up in the arms of Cooper DeJean with the rookie cornerback taking it back to the house and sealing a celebration on Broad Street.

Nick Tricome

2024/25 RECORD: 15-5

PICK: Eagles 31, Chiefs 24

I'm nervous, but cautiously optimistic here.

So long as Patrick Mahomes is their QB, the Chiefs are always going to have that danger of just being able to eek out a win to them.

That said, I think the Eagles are the better team across the board, and significantly better than the one that faced them the first time around in Super Bow LVII, which came down to the wire.

The nerves aren't going to go away, and heart rates everywhere are going to be racing like crazy until that clock hits zero, but I think Saquon Barkley makes the difference one more time, I think Jalen Hurts plays the game of his life, and I think this Eagles defense, in the end, does just enough to get the job done – holding off a Mahomes desperation drive late to seal it off.

It's absolutely not going to be an easy few hours, or few days leading up to get through though.

The stress of being the last two standing is very real.

