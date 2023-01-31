Thousands of dollars raised to send diehard Eagles fan Giovanni Hamilton to Super Bowl LVII

January 31, 2023
When the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, superfan and podcaster Giovanni Hamilton will likely be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale with them.
The 15-year-old said he talked his mom into letting him create a fundraiser to help cover the costs of a trip to Arizona for the big game on Feb. 12 — and it's no bargain. The average price of just one Super Bowl ticket on StubHub was more than $7,500 to start the week.
okay guys i talked mom into letting me try to go to the Super Bowl and we created a fundraiser to get me there but if i don’t raise enough money to go then all the money will be returned to the donors. GO BIRDS!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DQTC3NWtDT— The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) January 30, 2023
"Gio is the biggest Eagles fan there is," Hamilton's mom wrote on Spotfund crowdfunding page, which has an $18,000 goal. "Every week he works to make podcasts and cheer his team on through social media. He’s had so many medical struggles and football has always brought him through. Let’s get Gio to the Super Bowl in AZ!"
Hamilton was born with Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, a type of dwarfism that has left him with skeletal abnormalities and severe muscle stiffness throughout his life. He's undergone more than a dozen surgeries, and through it all has dedicated himself to covering the Eagles over the years.
Hamilton has earned the respect of numerous NFL players who have joined him on his podcast, The Giovanni Show, including Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, former defensive end Chris Long and notable players from other teams including T.Y. Hilton and Yannick Ngakoue. He's also expanded to cover the NBA, MLB and other topics on his show.
On Monday afternoon, Hamilton said the crowdfunding campaign got a major boost with a $10,000 donation. By early Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton was well within striking distance of the goal.
GUYS I THINK WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!! thank you so much to the donor that just donated $10,000 this means everything to me and such a dream come true.— The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) January 31, 2023
as soon as we reach the goal we are buying the tickets guys!!!!!! GOOOO BIRDS!!!!!! https://t.co/DQTC3NWtDT pic.twitter.com/VINV6GnJ1M
okay guys here is the plan if i reach the fundraiser goal. we are gonna fly in at 11:30 pm saturday night, sleep, go to the Super Bowl and then fly home monday. i charged my GoPro so i am ready to report from the ground at the Super Bowl!!!!! thank you guys for believing in me!!— The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) January 31, 2023
Hamilton has overcome a ton of adversity to build a successful platform. On top of his health issues, he's also braved cyberbullying while working to build a following for his podcast. If anyone deserves to make the trip to Super Bowl LVII, it's Hamilton.
The Eagles-Chiefs matchup will be filled with intrigue — from brothers Jason and Travis Kelce going head-to-head to Andy Reid competing against his former team on the NFL's biggest stage. The stands at at the stadium are likely to be filled with a large contingent of Eagles fans, and it looks like Hamilton will have the experience of a lifetime to share with listeners.