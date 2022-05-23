More Sports:

May 23, 2022

Eagles claim CB Jimmy Moreland

By Jimmy Kempski
052322JimmyMoreland Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Moreland

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed former Washington Commanders and Houston Texans cornerback Jimmy Moreland off of waivers, the team announced on Monday.

Moreland was a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison in 2019 who made the Commanders' roster as a rookie and even got immediate playing time. In two seasons with the Commanders, Moreland played in 30 games, starting 10. In the 2020 opener he picked off Carson Wentz in a win over the Eagles. 

Moreland was waived by the Commanders at final cutdowns in 2021, and claimed by the Texans. He appeared in 7 games for Houston in 2021. The Texans waived him on Friday, and he was claimed by the Eagles.

Because he was claimed by teams both times he was waived, Moreland is still on his original rookie contract. Because he played in at least 35 percent of his team's defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons in the NFL, he is eligible for the "Proven Performance Escalator," and is scheduled to make $2,433,000 in 2022, which is non-guaranteed. In other words, the Eagles at least like Moreland enough to keep him on their books for now at that level of pay, which is more than could be said of Nate Herbig, for example.

The Eagles now have 13 cornerbacks on their roster.

To make room for Moreland, the Eagles released Joe Ostman.

