Eagles claim former Jets and Giants WR/RS Xavier Gipson

September 22, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed WR/RS Xavier Gipson off of waivers from the New York Giants.
Gipson entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted rookie free agent who made the New York Jets' roster. He has mainly been a return specialist throughout his career. His punt return stats:
|Xavier Gipson
|PR
|Yards
|YPR
|TD
|2023
|33
|319
|9.7
|1
|2024
|33
|266
|8.1
|0
|2025
|2
|19
|9.5
|0
His lone punt return TD won the Jets a game in 2023:
And his kick return stats:
|Xavier Gipson
|KR
|Yards
|YPR
|TD
|2023
|22
|511
|23.2
|0
|2024
|17
|489
|28.8
|0
|2025
|5
|142
|28.4
|0
Gipson also had a role in the Jets' regular offense as a rookie in 2023, when he had 21 catches for 229 yards, though he only has 6 career receptions since.
The Eagles' interest in a return specialist should be pretty obvious after they couldn't field kicks against the Rams Week 3, much less attempt to even return them.
To make room for Gipson, the Eagles released OG Kenyon Green (again).
