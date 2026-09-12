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September 12, 2026

Eagles-Commanders Week 1 tale of the tape: It's the Birds' game to lose

The Eagles' starters were a much better group than what was left of the Commanders last season. Week 1 on Sunday might be more of the same.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Devonta-Smith-TD-Eagles-Commanders-2025-NFL.JPG Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith will be alone as the Eagles' No. 1 receiving target this season.

The Eagles are ready to go.

They're healthy, the defense is looking stacked, and there's promise that Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley can all star in Sean Mannion's newly implemented offense.

The Commanders? Well, they're already starting the year behind the eight ball, yet hoping that Jayden Daniels can bounce back and stay upright.

This Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field will finally bring on some meaningful football between two NFC East rivals.

Here's how they measure up in the tale of the tape, based on last year's numbers, heading toward it, with advantages bolded...

2025 Offense

CommandersAverageEagles
20.9Pts 22.3
318.8Total Yds 311.2
184.1Passing Yds194.3
134.7Rushing Yds116.9
37.63rd Down Pct37.1
61.54th Down Pct52.4
23Giveaways 15

2025 Defense

CommandersAverageEagles
26.5Pts19.1
384.0Total Yds314.2
242.5Passing Yds189.8
141.8Rushing Yds124.4
41.33rd Down Pct40.5
62.54th Down Pct37.9
10Takeaways21

2025 Leaders

Commanders     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jayden Daniels60.61,2626.783 / 18 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Jacory Croskey-Merritt1758054.6728
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Terry McLaurin3858215.3563

Eagles     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jalen Hurts 64.83,2247.1256 / 32 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Saquon Barkley2801,1404.1657
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
DeVonta Smith771,00813.1794

Series history and previous matchups

The Eagles and Commanders didn't face off until late into December of last season at Washington. By then, the Eagles were showing significant cracks offensively, but still had stellar defense and a grip over the NFC East, while Washington had Marcus Mariota quarterbacking an old and injury-decimated team.

So, as expected, the Eagles beat them pretty handily, 29-18. Jalen Hurts went 22-for-30 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley was able to swing 132 rushing yards and a touchdown in what had become a rarer dominant running performance for 2025.

It was a game the Eagles, at that point, should've won without issue and did.

Two weeks later, the Commanders visited Philly for a Week 18 finale where the Eagles elected to rest their starters. Washington was down to Josh Johnson as their QB, but he staged a fourth-quarter comeback for a 24-17 Eagles defeat that really shouldn't have been that frustrating.

But it was, because while it was just the reserves, it was a loss symptomatic of the larger and well-known problems that had been plaguing the overall offense under first-year playcaller Kevin Patullo, who wouldn't last much longer in the role. An all-time lowlight from Kelee Ringo at the goal line, who abandoned a pursuit of a scrambling Johnson for Washington's winning score, didn't help either.

The Eagles lost to San Francisco in the Wild Card round a week later.

All-time, Washington leads the rivalry series against the Eagles with a 91-87-5 record.

However, things have skewed heavily in the Eagles' favor ever since their first Super Bowl title run in 2017, with a 14-5 record against Washington through the last nine years, and never was it more lopsided than that legendary 55-23 beatdown in the 2024 NFC Championship.

The highlights HERE if you care to reminisce.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels Saquon Barkley DeVonta Smith Jalen Hurts

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