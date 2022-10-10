More Sports:

October 10, 2022

Eagles-Cowboys: An early look at the odds

Dallas has had the Eagles' number the past few years, but the 5-0 Birds are going into Sunday night as the favorite

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys_092721_usat Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts evades the tackle of Dallas Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore during the first quarter of last season's September 27, 2021 matchup.

It wasn't pretty, but with a late field goal drive, a Kyler Murray slide that fell one yard short, and a last-second kick that sailed wide, the Eagles beat the Cardinals 20-17 and remain undefeated at 5-0. 

Now it's finally on to Dallas Week, with Round 1 back in Philadelphia in primetime on Sunday night.

It may be the biggest indicator of where the Eagles actually are. 

The Birds have been impressive through the season's first five weeks, but have also been the benefactors of one of the NFL's easiest schedules. 

That run may continue against the Cowboys, but even with Dak Prescott out, Dallas has kept up in the NFC East at 4-1 with backup QB Cooper Rush under center, even beating the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday 22-10. 

The Cowboys haven't fallen apart like many thought they would without Prescott and considering that Dallas has had the Eagles' number for the past few seasons now, that all makes Sunday night at the Linc huge. 

Going in, however, the Eagles are the early favorites by around 4.5-5.5 points depending on the sportsbook. 

Here's an early look at the odds:

 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -5  DAL +195
PHI -230		43 
FanDuel  PHI -5.5DAL +184
PHI -220 		 43.5
BetMGM PHI -4.5 DAL +200
PHI -250		43.5
UniBet PHI -5 DAL +175
PHI -225 		 43.5
 PointsBetPHI -5  DAL +190
PHI -240		43 

The Cowboys have won their last three matchups against the Eagles and seven of the last nine dating back to that freezing 6-0 game on December 31, 2017 when neither team could do much of anything. 

Since Jalen Hurts took over as the team's starter in 2020, the Eagles are 0-3 against the Cowboys. Dallas crushed the Eagles 37-17 at home in Week 16 of the 2020 campaign. The Eagles got blown out 41-21 down in Dallas on Monday Night Football in Week 3 last season. Then in Week 18 at the Linc, a regular season finale that didn't matter to the Eagles by that point, the Cowboys starters trounced the Eagles' second-stringers just for the ego boost, I guess (that really didn't matter either).

On paper, the direction of both teams have dramatically shifted in the months since. The Eagles made major upgrades to their roster with the additions of A.J. Brown, James Bradberry, and Haason Reddick, while a cap-strapped Dallas was forced to trade Amari Cooper to save money, lost starting offensive tackle Tyron Smith possibly for the season with a complete hamstring tear, then immediately lost Prescott for weeks with a broken thumb. 

An Eagles win on Sunday night, however, would be a real statement that the NFC East landscape has completely changed. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dallas Cowboys Cooper Rush Dak Prescott NFC East James Bradberry A.J. Brown Jalen Hurts Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Government

Michael Nutter to co-chair U.S. Treasury's first racial equity committee
Michael Nutter US Treasury

Sponsored

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Women's Health

Breast cancer awareness campaigns often overlook those with metastatic cancer – here’s how they can do better
Breast cancer ribbon

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
100922JalenHurts

Music

Is 'Dancing On My Own' the Phillies' playoff anthem?
Phillies celebrate playoff series win "Dancing On My Own"

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Halloween weekend with turnip-carving demonstrations
Halloween weekend Museum of the American Revolution

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved