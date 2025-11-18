Eagles-Cowboys Week 12 odds preview: Philly's the favorite, but will it be another defensive lockdown in Dallas?

The hard part should be over for the Eagles, though "should be" is the key there.

After winning back-to-back defensive slugfests against the contending Packers and Lions in prime time, the Eagles are now moving on to the fading Cowboys this Sunday in Dallas.

Dallas lost back-to-back games to the Broncos and Cardinals, and three of their last four heading into their Week 10 bye, before piling on an abysmal Las Vegas Raiders team Monday night, 33-16.

They're just barely treading water at 4-5-1, though, occupying a distant second place in an NFC East race that doesn't look recoverable anymore.

The Eagles are leading the division by a landslide at 8-2, but on the back of what's been outright dominant defense since the acquisition of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline and the time to heal up from their Week 9 bye. Meanwhile, what should be a high-powered offense with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith has instead been woefully sputtering.

The Eagles, who will be wearing their Kelly Green throwbacks on the road for the first time down in Arlington, Texas, are 3.5-point favorites to put the rival Cowboys away, per numerous sportsbooks. That adds up.

But the general points over/under comes in at about 49.5, and after the Eagles' last two games featured a combined 17 and then 25 points, you probably want to lean toward the under.

Anyway, here's a look at the Eagles-Cowboys odds, money lines, and points over-unders for Week 12....

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 PHI -198

DAL +164 49.5 FanDuel PHI -3.5 PHI -190

DAL +160 49.5 BetRivers PHI -3.5 PHI -215

DAL +170 49.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 PHI -210

DAL +170 49.5 Hard Rock Bet PHI -3.5 PHI -200

DAL +165 49

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 18

The Eagles beat consecutive NFC juggernauts the past two weeks with shutdown defense, and how Vic Fangio's group pulled it off lends to plenty of belief that they're only just hitting their stride and will carry it over into this Sunday.

The Philadelphia pass rush has been revitalized and is back to generating heavy pressure on opposing quarterbacks again with the arrival of Phillips from Miami, the return of Brandon Graham from retirement, and the growth of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo on the inside of the trench battles.

Against Detroit, Phillips, Davis, Carter, and Ojomo especially gave Jared Goff fits, with constant breakdowns of his pocket, and hands up in the chaos at the line of scrimmage that batted away low-lining passes that the Eagles realized he had a tendency to throw.

The Eagles' offense was struggling on the other side, but the defense wasn't letting the high-octane Lions get away with anything, including five fourth-down gambles that all came up empty for Detroit and heavily dictated a Vic Fangio masterclass and a statement win for the Birds.

That offense is struggling, though. They couldn't pass against the Lions, even with a very banged-up secondary, they couldn't run, and they continued to go three-and-out a lot, which only draws more attention to Hurts, Brown, Barkley, Smith, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, and head coach Nick Sirianni the longer this run of ineptitude goes.

Because for as dominant as the defense has suddenly been, this Philadelphia offense, even if it has to go without Lane Johnson for a bit, is better than just two touchdowns over the past two weeks.

The Cowboys present yet another chance for Hurts and Co. to start getting right again as the season progresses another week later.

The Eagles beat them, 24-20, back in Week 1 to open the season, and in a lot of ways, the Cowboys' defense is still reeling from the shocking trade of elite edge rusher Micah Parsons just before the start of 2025.

On the other side, Dak Prescott will face off against Hurts twice in the same season for the starting QB matchup for the first time ever in each of these teams' respective current eras. Prescott will also have top receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to target, but will do so now against a fiercer Philadelphia pass rush and a defensive backfield with Quinyon Mitchell and Adoree' Jackson at the corners that looks a lot better now, too, because of that newly sustained pressure on the QB.

