WATCH: Jalen Carter ejected immediately into Eagles-Cowboys opener

The Eagles weren't even a play into their season opener on Thursday night before it took a bizarre turn.

Following the kickoff, defensive tackle Jalen Carter walked up to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in between both teams' huddles, and then suddenly the flags flew.

Carter was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that immediately cost the Eagles 15 yards, but much more severe, the officials announced that he was disqualified from the game before even playing a snap.

The replay on the NBC broadcast showed that Carter spat on Prescott when the two stood face-to-face, which made it quickly apparent why he was ejected, yet still to the disbelief of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field and the fans watching at home all the same.

The Eagles, within seconds, were without arguably their best defensive player, and the Cowboys capitalized with an opening touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Also, fullback Ben VanSumeren went down while fielding the opening kickoff and needed to be carted off before any of that.

The new season couldn't have started any weirder.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports