More Sports:

September 04, 2025

WATCH: Jalen Carter ejected immediately into Eagles-Cowboys opener

Carter appeared to have spat on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct that disqualified him from the game.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Carter-Eagles-Preseason-2025-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jalen Carter was ejected before even playing a snap on Thursday night.

The Eagles weren't even a play into their season opener on Thursday night before it took a bizarre turn. 

Following the kickoff, defensive tackle Jalen Carter walked up to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in between both teams' huddles, and then suddenly the flags flew. 

Carter was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that immediately cost the Eagles 15 yards, but much more severe, the officials announced that he was disqualified from the game before even playing a snap. 

The replay on the NBC broadcast showed that Carter spat on Prescott when the two stood face-to-face, which made it quickly apparent why he was ejected, yet still to the disbelief of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field and the fans watching at home all the same. 

The Eagles, within seconds, were without arguably their best defensive player, and the Cowboys capitalized with an opening touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead. 

Also, fullback Ben VanSumeren went down while fielding the opening kickoff and needed to be carted off before any of that.

The new season couldn't have started any weirder.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Jalen Carter

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Port Richmond barbershop starts GoFundMe campaign after break-in

Barbershop GoFundMe

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Prevention

An over-the-counter nasal spray may protect against COVID-19, study says

Nasal Spray COVID

Music

Philly rap duo's persistence is paying off

shrapknel philly underground

Entertainment

Pirate Festival brings music, games and history to Marcus Hook

Marcus Hook Pirate Fest

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved