Videos show powerful tornado not far from Eagles-Cowboys game

Maybe the only thing that could have saved the Philadelphia Eagles in their blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night would have been a weather emergency.

They weren't too far from one, according to multiple reports and videos out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 100,000 homes in the DFW metropolitan area were left without power Monday morning in the wake of a powerful storm that blew through the region last night. At 9:30 p.m. about an hour after kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a tornado touched down in the area of Richardson north and west of Dallas. A half hour later, the twister was spotted in Rockfall, further west. (The second two tweets below show clear video of the funnel).



The drive from Arlington to Love Field, where the Washington Post reported the tornado touched down, is about 24 miles — maybe a little over a half hour. Rockwall is about an hour away by car. Chief meteorologist Scott Padgett of CBS DFW said the tornado produced winds that may have exceeded 110 mph. Several schools across the area were closed Monday morning as the damage from last night's storm was assessed. The twister also wasn't far from the home of former President George W. Bush.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10, taking first place in the NFC East as the Eagles fell to 3-4 on the season.

