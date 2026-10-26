Eagles-Cowboys Week 7 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have been devastated by injuries this season, which has helped contribute to their extremely disappointing 2-4 start. This week, they listed 24 players on their initial Thursday injury report. The Cowboys, conversely, are relatively healthy, but have also begun their season with a 2-4 record.

Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives, with analysis.

• WR DeVonta Smith: Smith is obviously the Eagles' best receiver by a country mile. Their best chance on offense last week against Carolina was to just chuck up 50-50 balls to him. Without Smith, the Eagles are likely to struggle throwing the football, even against an atrocious Dallas defense.



• WR Dontayvion Wicks: Oh and their WR2 is out, too.



• EDGE Nolan Smith: Smith suffered a concussion against Carolina, and did not practice at all this week. Jalyx Hunt (knee, ankle) and Jonathan Greenard (ankle) are also banged-up, so the Eagles are very thin on the edge.



• S Michael Carter: Carter has become a starting safety this season, but he has been sidelined with an abdomen injury.



• C Jake Majors: Drew Kendall will resume his starting spot at center.



• QB Cole Payton (emergency): Joe Milton is the Eagles' new QB2, apparently.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee started against the Panthers, and will remain the starter against the Cowboys.

• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but could miss up to two months.

• RB Will Shipley (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury and will be out a while. Shipley is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.





The Cowboys' inactives:

Cowboys inactives tonight at Philadelphia:



KaVontae Turpin (WR)

Emari Demercado (RB)

Dee Winters (LB)

Tyrus Wheat (OLB)

Drew Shelton (T) — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 26, 2026

Dee Winters is a starting linebacker, and WR/RS KaVontae Turpin is perhaps the most dangerous return specialist in the NFL. Those are the Cowboys' two noteworthy inactives.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Jalen Thompson (IR): The Cowboys signed Thompson to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. He was probably their biggest free agent signing this offseason, and their only starter on IR. Thompson had a productive three-year stretch from 2021 to 2023, when he had 8 INTs and averaged over 100 tackles per season. However, in the last two seasons, Thompson has 0 INTs and 1 FF. He is on IR with a hamstring injury.



• S P.J. Locke (IR): Locke is a role player in the Cowboys' secondary. He suffered a foot injury Week 2 and landed on IR.



• LB Marist Liufau (IR): Liufau played in all 17 games each of his first two seasons in the NFL in 2024 and 2025. He has 14 career starts. In two seasons he has 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. He broke his forearm in a preseaosn game and has not yet played this season. He would be a backup and special teams guy, if healthy.



• DL Jonathan Bullard (IR): Rotational DL. 3 tackles and a half sack in 3 games this season.



• RB Malik Davis (IR): Davis suffered a serious hip injury before the start of the season, and his season is over. In 2025, he had 52 carries for 250 yards and 2 TDs.



• CB Devin Moore (IR): Fourth-round rookie, groin injury, hasn't yet played.



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